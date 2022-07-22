The Coast is buzzing with excitement owing to the recent launch of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, under the management of the Palladium Hotel Group. The new establishment is the result of an agreement between Hard Rock International, Stoneweg Hospitality, Bain Capital Credit, and the Spanish hotel chain, and it promises to bring the magic of music to the local hospitality scene.
Photography Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella
I’m into rock ‘n’ roll because rock ‘n’ roll, to me, means freedom – Ozzy Osbourne.
This is the Palladium Group’s third Hard Rock Hotel in Spain and it follows the success of two previous launches: Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Located right in front of Puerto Banús, the four-star property was once the Andalucía Plaza Hotel. It has undergone extensive renovations since its acquisition by the current owners.
The Costa del Sol is an area of expertise for Palladium Hotel Group, which will now be operating three hotels in the region following the opening of Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol in 2019, and Only YOU Hotel Málaga in 2021. Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will offer quality facilities and premium services, while providing the immersive musical environment all Hard Rock hotels and casinos are known for.
The four-star Hotel will feature 383 exclusive rooms and suites, two swimming pools, (including a spectacular infinity pool with premium bar service) numerous leisure facilities, and one of the largest meeting and event centres in Marbella, with an extension of 1,000m2. The cost of a double room starts at €170, with breakfast included.
Music and entertainment will be at the heart of the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella experience. Guests can expect to find:
- An iconic music memorabilia collection (sourced from Spanish artists and musicians to reflect the hotel’s location)
- A full musical immersion experience through Hard Rock’s Sound of Your Stay® programme (which allows for in-room guitar jam sessions, streaming playlists available upon check-in and an in-room delivery of a Crosley vinyl player).
Gourmet palates will find plenty to tantalise them at various on-site restaurants and bars. These include:
- Sessions (serving a unique take on Spanish cuisine with unexpected culinary delicacies and locally sourced ingredients).
- The Eden Pool Club & Sun Society (two exclusive bars by the pools), sGTM+1 (a lobby bar serving speciality coffee, craft cocktails, and light bites), and an à La Carte Restaurant (serving modern Asian food with a fusion of Mediterranean flavours).
Those looking to relax and reconnect with themselves can check out installations and services such as the Body Rock® gym, Rock Om® yoga programme, and Rock Spa® wellness centre – complete with five treatment rooms, a sauna, and a relaxation room.
The Hotel also has beautifully landscaped gardens, created by the talented team at Agrojardín. Its vibe is distinctly tropical. Green walls, vividly-hued flowers, and stone pathways create a haven of peace and calm.
The Hard Rock Marbella is located just 500 metres from the Mediterranean, and only 50 km from Málaga International Airport. Likewise, the Coast’s top golf courses are easily accessible from the Hotel.
Stoneweg Hospitality’s Managing Director, Miguel Casas, told the press: “We are very pleased with this agreement, which involves the synergy between a great brand such as Hard Rock Hotels, the hotel management experience of Palladium Hotel Group and our experience in real estate. Puerto Banús is a perfect destination for the Hard Rock Hotels’ brand.”
“We are thrilled to be bringing Hard Rock’s signature sense of hospitality to the Costa del Sol and to be working in partnership with Palladium Hotel Group”, said Graham Kiy, Area Vice President at Hard Rock Hotels.
Palladium Hotel Group’s CEO, Jesús Sobrino, added: “We are excited about this project because it will be our first hotel in Marbella – an important international destination that is particularly popular with the UK market. There is no doubt that the hotel will prove a huge success and add value to the destination and the Hard Rock brand.”