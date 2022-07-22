I’m into rock ‘n’ roll because rock ‘n’ roll, to me, means freedom – Ozzy Osbourne.

This is the Palladium Group’s third Hard Rock Hotel in Spain and it follows the success of two previous launches: Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Located right in front of Puerto Banús, the four-star property was once the Andalucía Plaza Hotel. It has undergone extensive renovations since its acquisition by the current owners.

The Costa del Sol is an area of expertise for Palladium Hotel Group, which will now be operating three hotels in the region following the opening of Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol in 2019, and Only YOU Hotel Málaga in 2021. Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will offer quality facilities and premium services, while providing the immersive musical environment all Hard Rock hotels and casinos are known for.

The four-star Hotel will feature 383 exclusive rooms and suites, two swimming pools, (including a spectacular infinity pool with premium bar service) numerous leisure facilities, and one of the largest meeting and event centres in Marbella, with an extension of 1,000m2. The cost of a double room starts at €170, with breakfast included.