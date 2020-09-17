Juneau Avenue – Home to Harley-Davidson for more than a Century

In 1906, Harley-Davidson built their first factory making an initial 50 cycles a year. Production was expanded to 150 per year by 1907. The factory was on Juneau Avenue (Milwaukee) and is still the location of Harley-Davidson’s corporate headquarters.

The V-Twin engine – with a 45-degree angle between the cylinders – was the next major development in 1909 and by 1913 the majority of Harley-Davidsons were V-Twins.

1912 heralded the arrival of the patented, and very recognisable, adjustable sprung seat which was used until 1958. 1917 saw the US military purchasing over 20,000 motorcycles. They survived the Great Depression by controlling expansion and by the late 1930s, Harley-Davidson was again producing motorcycles for the US Army. They delivered more than 90,000 for military use.

Off London’s King’s Road, at the Wandsworth Bridge Road end, is a showroom named Warrs. It is home to the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Europe, founded in 1924 by Captain Frederick James Warr, the same year they became an official Harley-Davidson outlet. The business is still run by the Warr Family, with John Warr as MD.

In 1941 the FL was introduced to the Harley-Davidson model line with its Knucklehead OHV engine that was changed to the Panhead engine in 1948 with aluminum cylinder heads and improved cooling.

The Post War Decline

In 1949, the FL – being renamed the Hydra Glide in 1950 – was given a new front suspension featuring distinctive hydraulically damped telescopic forks. The third and final change given to the basic FL model occurred in 1965 when Harley-Davidson engines were equipped with electric starters, an innovation that resulted in a new model name of the Electra Glide.

Post War the company struggled and in 1969, American Machine and Foundry (AMF) bought Harley-Davidson, rationalised production and reduced the workforce. Sadly this resulted in a reduction in quality. Additionally, their products failed to compete with the cheaper Japanese imports.