Surely the best place to judge the readiness of Cuba to embrace any stampede of tourism is inside the control room of the annual tourism trade show for the world’s travel press. So I present my press card as I am booked in with them on a trip across the island. It’s all charm and chaos in equal measure! The intermittent WiFi allows some of the world’s press to switch off but leaves others frustrating with their deadlines. All bustle with the heady mix of the compelling viewing of business representatives getting temperamental to no effect in front of fazed and ineffectual Cuban administrators.

Cuba, they are only too keen to tell me, broke her own records last year with several million visitors; the main tourist spots outside of Havana being Matanzas, Villa Clara, Trinidad, Jardines del Rey, and Holguín. People flock to the island typically for the sun and sand, and for the cigars, the salsa and the old colourful cars. But they may well be newcomers to the real consequences of socialism.

Some tourists may suffer the lack of both products on offer in the shops and of any modernity in technology. My hotel bookshop, for instance, stocked nothing but copies of Fidel Castro’s life and works, and other Communist bibles. But hopefully tourists will recognise that it’s about so much more than creature comforts. There’s the spirit of the country, the charm of the people and the music running through their bones! This lack of efficiency can only partly be excused by the Caribbean sun and any attempts at manual work in the midday heat. It’s more that the entire sense of time has been frozen since 1959 when the revolution took hold of the island. While they are clearly highly articulate and intelligent, there’s simply no initiative on view or enterprise on offer. The State has stripped away any self-reliance, any desire to challenge. So Cuba is in one massive time lapse. A museum to Communism.

Cuba is nonetheless one of the world’s most sustainable countries, based on its own human welfare index (life expectancy, literacy and GDP) and an ecological footprint (the amount of land needed to fulfil a person’s food and energy needs). Luckily it’s also a blissful and providential land so food is plentiful for all. I had pineapple nearly every meal (or else guava, papaya and mango) and the waters are full of the very fish Hemingway was so keen to catch.