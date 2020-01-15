Fine Dining and Spa

Las Dunas Restaurant and the superlative Spa form the core of this offering, along with a superb team of professionals each specialised in their respective fields. These include medical practitioners and health therapists, nutrition experts, personal gym, Pilates, Aquagym, Nordic Walking and yoga instructors, massage therapists, physiotherapists, as well as beauticians.

They have access to unrivalled facilities to provide a level of specialist treatment that is unique in this region, and as a result Healthouse Las Dunas is recognised as one of the best resorts of its kind in Spain and draws visitors from across the country and indeed Europe and the Middle East. It therefore redefines the concept of a hotel spa to include real, tangible health benefits.

Since nutrition is an integral part of health and wellbeing, Las Dunas Restaurant plays its part in providing a five-star deluxe holiday experience that will see you return home healthier and revitalised by offering a unique concept of healthy haute cuisine.

Its challenge, to offer superlative cuisine that minimises the use of sugar, salt, gluten, lactose and a whole range of other toxins, has led to the creation of a special offering built upon natural, organic, fresh produce sourced locally, ingredients that restore rather than reduce the body’s vitality, and cooking techniques that make use of delicious alternatives to conventional seasoning.