There are many kinds of interior designers, but the best designers of any kind are always those who give all their input to a select number of projects rather than spread themselves thinly over many. This, in essence, is what personal service is all about.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Kevin Horn, Charly Simon and courtesy of Heidi Gubbins Interior Design
There are people who run a business driven by the commercial aspect, and those for whom it is a calling. Not everyone is lucky enough to have this feeling, but those who do have an undeniable advantage, for they love what they do, and when this is the case they’re usually very good at it.
Heidi Gubbins is a creative interior designer whose intuitive and daring approach to design enables her to create signature interiors, elegant atmospheres and sensorial experiences for people to enjoy. Her professional eye and attention to scale, composition, materials and palette are recognisable in her romantic-contemporary creations, which carry dramatic elements and eclectic suggestions in a harmonious ensemble.
Her creative nature, curious personality and love for travel has led her to experience different cultures and ways of living from the Americas to Africa, Portugal and finally Spain, finding in each place an enriching experience in both design and business.
Diving Deep in the Creative Realm
“Design is about people and how they want to feel and experience a space,” says Heidi, “so being a creative in the design world is a big responsibility and a daily voyage in which your mind and senses must be acutely toned and ready to absorb many types of information. This is pivotal in order to artistically interpret a brief into a bespoke concept that is distinct. Nonetheless, creativity must be coupled with a solid technical foundation in order to push the boundaries in design and execute a new vision.”
For all this, her focus is squarely on the quality of the work she delivers. “There is an inherent limitation to the amount of dedication and creativity, not to mention attention to detail you can bring to a project of this kind if you spread yourself too thinly, so we don’t. Don’t get me wrong, we work very hard and are growing, but we won’t compromise on personal attention,” says Heidi, whose boutique design atelier on the Golden Mile is very much in demand for home and commercial décor projects.
And by this she means above all the dedicated commitment of each of the team members to a design commission, be it for a room, a villa, an apartment or a commercial project such as a boutique hotel or restaurant. “I don’t try to be all things to all people, so I believe it’s a self-selecting market in which people recognise themselves in your work and your approach.”
An Approach to Design that is a Unique Expression
Besides being passionate about design, Heidi has a very clear philosophy about it. Her approach comes from a creative process that encompasses the architecture of the property and builds upon it to create a wonderful sense of identity – a design with her signature touch yet always as unique as the project itself.
“For me, design is a sensory experience, so it can never be a repeated ‘standard’ procedure, but should instead reflect those elements that make that room, home or commercial venue different from all others. My work is to highlight this while offering practical solutions and creating a beautiful setting, and I use the light, dimensions, materials and architectural details as my ingredients.”
True to this very personal form of engagement, Heidi creates designs around her clients’ personal tastes and lifestyles, but adds the visual and spatial insights of the skilled professional to make their ideal living environment come to life with an element of unexpected enchantment. As she says, “It’s a journey… a creative experience where passion and professionalism are in balance.”
Her work centres upon project-specific inspiration, so it follows that the furnishings, design elements and artwork Heidi works with are personally sourced, varied and made in small numbers. “We attach value to quality, taste and creating decoration that has a timeless appeal and sense of style, whether the project is large or small. Trends detract too much from the uniqueness of each home and space to be allowed to dominate the décor, but dare to express your own style and you transcend fads to make your home a truly personal statement and source of pleasure.” And that, after all, is what interior design should be all about.
CONTACT
HEIDI GUBBINS
Marbella Real 20, Av. Boulevard Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 653 561 867.
contact@heidigubbins.com
www.heidigubbins.com