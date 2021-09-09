Diving Deep in the Creative Realm

“Design is about people and how they want to feel and experience a space,” says Heidi, “so being a creative in the design world is a big responsibility and a daily voyage in which your mind and senses must be acutely toned and ready to absorb many types of information. This is pivotal in order to artistically interpret a brief into a bespoke concept that is distinct. Nonetheless, creativity must be coupled with a solid technical foundation in order to push the boundaries in design and execute a new vision.”

For all this, her focus is squarely on the quality of the work she delivers. “There is an inherent limitation to the amount of dedication and creativity, not to mention attention to detail you can bring to a project of this kind if you spread yourself too thinly, so we don’t. Don’t get me wrong, we work very hard and are growing, but we won’t compromise on personal attention,” says Heidi, whose boutique design atelier on the Golden Mile is very much in demand for home and commercial décor projects.

And by this she means above all the dedicated commitment of each of the team members to a design commission, be it for a room, a villa, an apartment or a commercial project such as a boutique hotel or restaurant. “I don’t try to be all things to all people, so I believe it’s a self-selecting market in which people recognise themselves in your work and your approach.”