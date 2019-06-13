HeliAir Marbella is a trusted company launched in 1997 to offer high flyers the chance to visit dreamlike destinations – everywhere from Granada to Ibiza or the Fairplay Resort in Benalup (Cádiz) – aboard a helicopter manned by highly experienced pilots who have dedicated their lives to offering ‘up in the air’ experiences.
The company, which also provides medical assistance to needy patients as part of Helicópteros Sanitarios, and transports celebrities, was recently acquired by Roger Gudmundsäter, the first pilot ever to fly from Stockholm to Marbella – actually, he has done so twice! Apart from flying for almost two decades, Roger is a keen entrepreneur who also owns a huge installation in Sweden dedicated to the manufacture of recycled batt insulation materials, and he is the founder of a telecommunications company called iTell, also present in Marbella. Roger is in Marbella with his three children, who are just about as international as he is, having lived and studied in Sweden and Marbella and adapted with great ease.
Seasoned Professionals
At HeliAir, Roger is joined by pilot Carlos Marqués, another seasoned professional who used to work for the police force as a technician and pilot. They take clients to a host of destinations, offering a range of different packages. These include the Alhambra package (featuring transfer to Granada airport, a pick-up with luxury cars and drivers, and sightseeing at the Alhambra, Sacromonte, Albaicín, etc.); the Sierra Nevada package (enjoy a fun day skiing and a great meal), and the Ruta de Caballo (visit Jerez and experience the artistry of the Jerez Equestrian Art School). There are many programmed flights, through Roger and the team can also help you create your bespoke getaway. You can even enjoy a short flight from Marbella to Ronda, lasting as little as 15 minutes.
Off the Beaten Track
A helicopter ride is an original way to show those you love what they mean to you. Roger’s assistant, Sabrina, tells me of a client who booked a flight to a romantic finca in La Donaira, where he proposed to his fiancée on bended knee and invited her to a candlelit meal for two afterwards. When you think of making an impact, helicopter rides truly take it to the next level. They are original, exhilarating, and impossible to forget.
The Fleet
HeliAir Marbella has two helicopters in its installations: the Bell Jet Ranger B3 (a five-seater, pilot included), and the Airbus EC135 (a seven-seater, twin engine outfitted with a digital automatic flight control system). Their interiors are fully furnished in cream leather, and are comfortable to fly in. Flights leaving Marbella take off from the company’s own helipad – the only legal one in Marbella.
A Special Offer
For a limited period, HeliAir will be offering a special price. For just €199 (VAT included) per person, you can enjoy a 20-minute panoramic ride along the Coast, checking out the most beautiful beaches and landmarks. There is a longer ride as well; it lasts around 40 minutes and costs €399 per person.
A Trusted Team
If you want to organise a special getaway with trusted professionals who can offer you the ultimate safe, enjoyable flight, HeliAir is an ideal choice. Its experienced pilot team is married to a top quality administration and organisation service. Sabrina is at the helm of the admin/client services department; she is ready to take charge of the organisational aspects of your trip. Whether you dream of a romantic weekend away with your partner or you wish to enjoy a boat trip in Almadraba, HeliAir will make it happen… all you have to do is show up.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF HELIAIR MARBELLA
CN340, km 175, Puerto Banús. Tel: 952 813 546/ 629 769 818.