Seasoned Professionals

At HeliAir, Roger is joined by pilot Carlos Marqués, another seasoned professional who used to work for the police force as a technician and pilot. They take clients to a host of destinations, offering a range of different packages. These include the Alhambra package (featuring transfer to Granada airport, a pick-up with luxury cars and drivers, and sightseeing at the Alhambra, Sacromonte, Albaicín, etc.); the Sierra Nevada package (enjoy a fun day skiing and a great meal), and the Ruta de Caballo (visit Jerez and experience the artistry of the Jerez Equestrian Art School). There are many programmed flights, through Roger and the team can also help you create your bespoke getaway. You can even enjoy a short flight from Marbella to Ronda, lasting as little as 15 minutes.

Off the Beaten Track

A helicopter ride is an original way to show those you love what they mean to you. Roger’s assistant, Sabrina, tells me of a client who booked a flight to a romantic finca in La Donaira, where he proposed to his fiancée on bended knee and invited her to a candlelit meal for two afterwards. When you think of making an impact, helicopter rides truly take it to the next level. They are original, exhilarating, and impossible to forget.