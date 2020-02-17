A look through Hernán Soria’s travel history tells many tales. The Chef has shone in a plethora of cities, including Buenos Aires (where he returned to work at a Japanese restaurant by day and by night at a teppanyaki and sushi bar), Puerto Banús (at Sushi Zona restaurant), again Miami (he worked at the Nobu restaurant at Miami’s Shore hotel), London (at Umu London), and Monte Carlo. He fondly recalls his experiences in London and Monte Carlo. “Umu in London serves kaiseki cuisine, which is considered haute cuisine).” In Montecarlo, he shone at Le Pacific Restaurant (featuring French/Japanese cuisine) for six years. During this time, he tells me, “I cooked for many celebrities, such as Prince Albert and family, Michael Schumacher, Tina Turner, Paris Hilton, and more.

How did Hernán land back in Spain, you may ask? “After the experience in Monaco, my wife and I were hovering between heading for Denmark and Spain as a place to raise our kids. I asked my wife to choose and she went for Spain. I opened my small restaurant in the Old Town of Málaga (the Club Japonés de Málaga). I opened on Christmas Eve because in Monaco, restaurants are full to the brim at this time of the year. We started out with one client a week, then two, and now, 10 years down the line, business is thriving.”

Hernán currently divides his time between Akira – the sexy rooftop terrace restaurant overlooking the sea – and the Club Japonés de Málaga. At Akira, urban vibes take the forefront, as guests enjoy a wide range of sushi and some hot dishes with an array of marvellous beers or a cocktail by the infinity pool.

At the Club Japonés de Málaga, Hernán tries to offer his clients something different – for instance, ramen, at the Osaka Festival, or nikkei delights that surprise and excite. “In Japan, hanami (the traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers through outdoor events) gives rise to many food festivals. At the Club Japonés we celebrate food festivals every weekend.” For Hernán, authenticity is an important part of what makes his food taste so good. “I cook all my stock for the ramen from scratch, with chicken, pork, and vegetables. These are cooked for hours so the dish really tastes like mother’s ramen!”

Hernán may have delighted the palates of many greats, but his heart is in the right place.

“I consider myself a Chef for the people who like my food. I make the same effort when I’m cooking a meal for my kids as I do for my best clients.” Whether at Akira or the Club Japonés de Málaga, he achieves his heartfelt aim every day, with food that soothes the soul and satisfies the restless spirit in search of a taste of home.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

