Tiptop Location

The dining venue is predominantly outdoor on an extensive descending terrace with multiple wooden canopies offering plenty of shade, luxury sofa seating, solid dining tables and comfy chairs, and a bar area with sliding glass doors that can be closed in inclement weather. It is very vibrant here with a myriad of coloured cushions and the multi-striped canvas atop the awnings. From this platform, the views across the rolling cork oak hills to the sea beyond are simply breathtaking. In the words of Sales and Marketing Director, Chloe Brandalac, “it’s a place to Chill and Grill.”

You will be warmly welcomed by the multi-lingual Restaurant Manager, Ricardo Nunes, who hails from Lisbon and he will take good care of you during your dining experience. We were shown to a nice wooden table in front of the open kitchen, where you can see the dishes being prepared on the 5 metre BBQ grill by Executive Chef, Leandro Caballero and his team.

The menu is compact and enticing, as befits a venue which is open to the public and where you can enjoy a visit to the large swimming pool alongside, with sun loungers commanding the same panoramic vistas, combined with a leisurely lunch. It is also sufficiently versatile to cater for dinner under the stars – one of the best possible pastimes in September.