Creating an Eco-Community

This fantastic location provides Urbania with the opportunity to create something truly special, a forward extension of its long-established philosophy of property development around the quality and lifestyle offering the company provides its clients, but now also incorporating the latest innovative technologies and environmental credentials. In short, Urbania is creating an environmentally friendly development while also offering a unique living experience.

This becomes evident the moment you enter Higuerón West, where the entrance and roads leading to and from it create a true sense of arrival whether you’re a resident or visitor. The Urbania team has put a lot of thought into every detail, from the overall layout of the community, infrastructure and design of the properties themselves, to the landscaping, green zones and even the roads. They have worked with top international experts in this field such as Hill International and Broadway Malyan, and architect Rui Costa who, as the ‘Guardian of the Concept’, ensures everything stays true to the original philosophy.

As a result, it is not just the luxury apartments, penthouses and sky villas, their amenities and their landscaped areas that stand out for their careful styling, detailing, finishing and layout, as well as distribution and orientation, but also factors such as the design and layout of roads, pathways and the provision of expansive green zones surrounding the different phases. Here, even the types of plant species chosen are carefully considered for the impact of their colours, textures and aromas –all this with a view to creating a beautiful, harmonious residential environment surrounded by landscaped and natural greenery.