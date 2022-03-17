A Genius At The Helm

Prestigious interior designer, Jaime Beriestain, will be in charge of the hotel’s new look. He has participated in various projects for international luxury brands like the Hyatt Regency, Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria, and has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Cote, Forbes, Vanity Fair, and The Wall Street Journal. Not only does he work on international design projects, but he has also created a wide variety of objects – including chairs, lamps, rugs, footwear, and even his own recipes!

If Looks Could Thrill

The new hotel will boast 251 rooms, with its interiors boasting a blend of classical and timeless features and the cosy ambience all Fuerte hotels are known for. Beriestain has chosen appealing colours such as baby pink, jade green and beige to lend interiors a peaceful, informal air. Meanwhile, splashes of orange lend vibrancy and seduction to common areas.