If you’re not into football, then you may be surprised to discover that the legendary footballer, Leo Messi, is the owner of an impressive hotel group that is increasingly expanding its reach. In January 2022, this group presented its fifth hotel – the MIM Sotogrande Club Marítimo – in a dreamlike spot that encapsulates the glamour and sea-faring spirit of Sotogrande: the Puerto Deportivo. The MIM Sotogrande is a four-star boutique establishment with 42 rooms. Bearing a captivating red facade, it is flanked by tall, elegant palm trees and enjoys beautiful views of the bobbing moored boats that speak of holidays filled with relaxation and adventure.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the MIM Sotogrande
If you’re not into football, then you may be surprised to discover that the legendary footballer, Leo Messi, is the owner of an impressive hotel group that is increasingly expanding its reach. In January 2022, this group presented its fifth hotel – the MIM Sotogrande Club Marítimo – in a dreamlike spot that encapsulates the glamour and sea-faring spirit of Sotogrande: the Puerto Deportivo. The MIM Sotogrande is a four-star boutique establishment with 42 rooms. Bearing a captivating red facade, it is flanked by tall, elegant palm trees and enjoys beautiful views of the bobbing moored boats that speak of holidays filled with relaxation and adventure.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the MIM Sotogrande
So Much To Do
The MIM Sotogrande is located just 30 minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, and Tarifa, and is conveniently close to Sotogrande’s prestigious Valderrama golf course and the Santa María Polo Club – where exciting afternoons are spent watching heart-stopping polo matches. There is, of course, so much more to do here than take part in sporting activities. Gibraltar is a pleasant 20-minute drive away, and there are a myriad of leisure and dining establishments nearby. One of these is La Reserva Club Sotogrande – where in addition to playing golf, tennis, and padel, you can also dine in style at two restaurants serving fresh, seasonal delights.
Rest Is The Goal
But let’s get back to the MIM Sotogrande. As mentioned, it has 42 rooms, comprising eight Suites, three Junior Suites, and five Privilege, 10 Superior, 7 Design, and 9 Cozy rooms. Services include a 24-hour reception, 12-hour room service, parking, and car and boat rental. The rooms bear a modern, inviting design, where light wooden hues and crisp, clean whites are married to more dramatic colours such as burgundy – which lend the spaces dynamism and warmth.
Light plays a starring role in the interiors, thanks to large windows that allow the sun to reach every corner. Noble materials abound. They connect the dweller to the earth and provide a perfect backdrop to what is undoubtedly the Hotel’s strongest pull: its proximity to the sea. Choose from a room for two to a spacious two-bedroom Suite, which boasts two bedrooms – one with a double bed and the other with separate twin beds – as well as two bathrooms.
In Pursuit Of Wellness
The Hotel is perfectly in tune to guests’ desire to eradicate stress while on holiday. The experienced staff are ready to turn back the hands of time and soothe aching muscles through a wide range of massages and facial treatments. The Full Vitality Spa menu includes the Lomi-Lomi Massage, Lymphatic Drainage, Hot Stone Massage, Japanese Lifting Facial, Radiofrequency Facial, Reflexology, Diamond Dermabrasion, and Hyaluronic Acid Facial (to mention just a few).
Feeding The Soul
The MIM Sotogrande is home to various food and beverage hubs. The first is Bar Fly, located on the first floor in an Andalusian patio-style setting and serving drinks. Then there is the elegant Restaurante MIDAS, where you can savour the very best of local produce and Andalusian cuisine, as well as a host of Mediterranean dishes. The Hotel also has a generous buffet breakfast zone overlooking the water and a Gelato Badiani 1932 shop, serving artisanal ice-creams made by a company that was founded in 1932.
The MIM Sotogrande also has a number of spaces for meetings and events, so if you happen to be in the area for business, why not host your event surrounded by the waters of one of the Coast’s most scenic ports?