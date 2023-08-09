Rest Is The Goal

But let’s get back to the MIM Sotogrande. As mentioned, it has 42 rooms, comprising eight Suites, three Junior Suites, and five Privilege, 10 Superior, 7 Design, and 9 Cozy rooms. Services include a 24-hour reception, 12-hour room service, parking, and car and boat rental. The rooms bear a modern, inviting design, where light wooden hues and crisp, clean whites are married to more dramatic colours such as burgundy – which lend the spaces dynamism and warmth.

Light plays a starring role in the interiors, thanks to large windows that allow the sun to reach every corner. Noble materials abound. They connect the dweller to the earth and provide a perfect backdrop to what is undoubtedly the Hotel’s strongest pull: its proximity to the sea. Choose from a room for two to a spacious two-bedroom Suite, which boasts two bedrooms – one with a double bed and the other with separate twin beds – as well as two bathrooms.