Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Hotel Silken Group
The past two years may have challenged the tourism sector but that hasn’t stopped the Silken group from expanding its horizons, with the Silken El Pilar Andalucía opening in 2021 in the iconic Plaza de las Flores in Estepona. Ensconced between two scenic towers, it boasts a distinctly Andalusian design style that fits in perfectly in a traditional plaza that is graced with colourful flowers and cobblestoned streets. The Hotel, built for guests wishing to enjoy luxury services in a four-star setting, has many visually appealing features – including a marble dome, crowned by a statue of the Archangel, Gabriel. Only a two-minute walk from La Rada beach, it is ideally located for those wishing to combine long beach days with cultural experiences, shopping, and international dining.
Embracing Eclecticism
The Hotel has 36 rooms, designed in a modern, eclectic style. Timeless colours are married to textures and forms found in nature. The Standard Room (for two guests) measures 20m2 and boasts wide windows and a view of the narrow streets of the Old Town. It is a good choice for business travellers and couples. The Silken Club Room (also for two) is a little larger, at 22m2. It has either a shower or hydro massage bath, and views of the city centre or the Hotel’s quaint Andalusian courtyard.
There is a good selection of larger rooms, including the Deluxe Triple Room (at 36m2), the Deluxe Tower View Room (28m2), the Deluxe Tower Room with Terrace (23m2), the Premium Deluxe Room with Terrace (27m2), and the Suite (measuring 53m2 and made to house four persons). The Suite is ideal for those seeking space and independence since it has a separate living room with a sofa bed plus an additional interconnected room. The rooms have an array of specific features (check before you book!), including Jacuzzis, jetted tubs, terraces, and more. Services for guests include Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and arranged parking.
Enticing Food And Beverage Spots
The Hotel is home to various dining spaces. At Bistró Casafina Restaurant, you can tuck into Mediterranean dishes and enjoy a healthy breakfast that will give you all the energy you need to visit Estepona’s many beautiful sites on foot. If Asian fusion cuisine hits your sweet spot, book a table at Celestepona, which serves Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) delights. Wine lovers can enjoy a carefully selected range of national and international wines at Bodega Don Rudolfo. There, they can sample top-quality Iberian pork products in an impressive cellar with vaulted ceilings and stunning murals. Cooper’s Barrel English Club, meanwhile, offers top-rated beers as well as its own craft beer, called Ellerbräu. Finally, there is the Bermeja Views Rooftop Bar – the perfect spot to savour a range of cocktails and premium drinks while enjoying spectacular panoramic views of the town and mountains.
Celebrating Events
The Hotel has a versatile event hall and a team that helps clients organise everything from incentive holidays for employees to business presentations, weddings, and family celebrations. It also has a meeting room for those wishing to talk with business colleagues in a private setting.
Top Spots Nearby
Plaza de las Flores is an ideal location from which to enjoy the many cultural, gastronomic, and adventure activities Estepona has to offer. Just a few of these you may enjoy include the artistic mural route, a guided tour of the Old Town, seafront walks, a tour of Estepona Bay, jet skiing or paddleboarding, and a sunset boat trip and seafood tasting. The Hotel is right next to the recently discovered San Luis Castle, which houses the ruins of an old Moorish castle built atop a Roman mausoleum. You can also perfect your tan on La Rada Beach (which is a three-minute walk away) or take a romantic walk along the recently renovated promenade. El Cristo Beach, meanwhile, is just 10 minutes away by foot.