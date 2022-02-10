Embracing Eclecticism

The Hotel has 36 rooms, designed in a modern, eclectic style. Timeless colours are married to textures and forms found in nature. The Standard Room (for two guests) measures 20m2 and boasts wide windows and a view of the narrow streets of the Old Town. It is a good choice for business travellers and couples. The Silken Club Room (also for two) is a little larger, at 22m2. It has either a shower or hydro massage bath, and views of the city centre or the Hotel’s quaint Andalusian courtyard.

There is a good selection of larger rooms, including the Deluxe Triple Room (at 36m2), the Deluxe Tower View Room (28m2), the Deluxe Tower Room with Terrace (23m2), the Premium Deluxe Room with Terrace (27m2), and the Suite (measuring 53m2 and made to house four persons). The Suite is ideal for those seeking space and independence since it has a separate living room with a sofa bed plus an additional interconnected room. The rooms have an array of specific features (check before you book!), including Jacuzzis, jetted tubs, terraces, and more. Services for guests include Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and arranged parking.

Enticing Food And Beverage Spots

The Hotel is home to various dining spaces. At Bistró Casafina Restaurant, you can tuck into Mediterranean dishes and enjoy a healthy breakfast that will give you all the energy you need to visit Estepona’s many beautiful sites on foot. If Asian fusion cuisine hits your sweet spot, book a table at Celestepona, which serves Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese) delights. Wine lovers can enjoy a carefully selected range of national and international wines at Bodega Don Rudolfo. There, they can sample top-quality Iberian pork products in an impressive cellar with vaulted ceilings and stunning murals. Cooper’s Barrel English Club, meanwhile, offers top-rated beers as well as its own craft beer, called Ellerbräu. Finally, there is the Bermeja Views Rooftop Bar – the perfect spot to savour a range of cocktails and premium drinks while enjoying spectacular panoramic views of the town and mountains.