Opened this summer on the Main Street of Benahavís by Darryn Welch, the proprietor of Hustle n’ Flow, House of Flow is a wonderful addition to the village’s dining repertoire. Set in the period building which previously housed La Sárten, the oldest restaurant in Benahavís, the new owner has set about renovating the extensive premises with flair.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
Enjoy a drink while watching village life pass by or take breakfast or a healthy lunch on the terrace fronting the street or the upper terrace – House of Flow also offers the full Hustle n’ Flow lunchtime menu famous for its healthy options. Both feature rattan chairs, marble-topped tables, substantial shading umbrellas and plenty of verdant plants and foliage.
A Classic In The Making
But this is a venue with versatility, as you will discover on walking into the luxurious lounge occupying a large expanse at the rear side of the building. Here sofas vie with a myriad of tables and assorted chairs in front of an imposing fireplace that will surely hold sway in the colder months. The space is stunning with a colourful fusion of rustic and modern eclectic style that simply draws you in.
If this is not impressive enough, take the stairs to the top partially covered terrace with its own kitchen, affording breathtaking views to the mountains that form the backdrop to the village. This is even larger than the lounge and is set to really come into its own for hosting events, parties and wedding receptions, as well as providing a fitting setting as a yoga studio.
Now Open For Dinner
House of Flow is now offering a dinner menu from Wednesday to Saturday from 7pm until midnight, with events every week, live music and great food. Chef Paco has concocted a concise menu that we got to sample recently which did justice to the exemplary surrounds.
We were warmly welcomed by Darryn’s partner, Isabel Denegri, who hails from Peru, and began with a lovely Vegetable Tempura with Soy and Honey which was a great sharing platter, comprising courgette, red pepper, onion, aubergine and mushrooms in a crunchy tempura batter made from gluten-free flour. This was followed with a round of Beef and Chicken Tacos which really hit the spot, coming with chipotle chilli mayonnaise and a side of guacamole. The beef, having been slow-cooked for eight hours, had a soft tender texture while the chicken was nicely spiced, with small red beans.
Our appetites nicely piqued, the main courses didn’t disappoint in presentation or flavour. The Galician Beef Tenderloin, cooked to succulent perfection, is served with yummy truffle sauce and a seasonal vegetable terrine, while the 72º Codfish features a large flaky cod fillet cooked on a low heat with black garlic mousseline au gratin, served with a panoply of crisp vegetables.
We ended a memorable meal with a special dessert – Coconut Avocado With Lime Essence & Cookie Crumble, comprising a mouthwatering array of fairly addictive flavours.
Top Drinks
As befits an establishment with healthy credentials, there is an enticing range of juices, smoothies, homemade lemonades (highly recommended) and super shots. You can also order exquisite cocktails, mocktails, wine including an organic red, and Stella Artois on draft.
The water is something special, Thoreau environmentally-friendly still & sparkling water, named after Henry David Thoreau who espoused sustainable living in natural surroundings.
Other fine touches include the stylish black cutlery and the upbeat music, a mix of 1970s Motown, Funk and Disco.
All in all, a house that makes an admirable second home.
INFO
House Of Flow
Open Wednesday – Saturday from 09:00 – 17:00 and 19:00 to 00:00. Sunday, brunch only until 17:00.
Avenida de Andalucía, 9, Benahavís. Tel: 689 181 151.
Check out the events calendar at www.houseofflow.com