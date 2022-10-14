Now Open For Dinner

House of Flow is now offering a dinner menu from Wednesday to Saturday from 7pm until midnight, with events every week, live music and great food. Chef Paco has concocted a concise menu that we got to sample recently which did justice to the exemplary surrounds.

We were warmly welcomed by Darryn’s partner, Isabel Denegri, who hails from Peru, and began with a lovely Vegetable Tempura with Soy and Honey which was a great sharing platter, comprising courgette, red pepper, onion, aubergine and mushrooms in a crunchy tempura batter made from gluten-free flour. This was followed with a round of Beef and Chicken Tacos which really hit the spot, coming with chipotle chilli mayonnaise and a side of guacamole. The beef, having been slow-cooked for eight hours, had a soft tender texture while the chicken was nicely spiced, with small red beans.

Our appetites nicely piqued, the main courses didn’t disappoint in presentation or flavour. The Galician Beef Tenderloin, cooked to succulent perfection, is served with yummy truffle sauce and a seasonal vegetable terrine, while the 72º Codfish features a large flaky cod fillet cooked on a low heat with black garlic mousseline au gratin, served with a panoply of crisp vegetables.

We ended a memorable meal with a special dessert – Coconut Avocado With Lime Essence & Cookie Crumble, comprising a mouthwatering array of fairly addictive flavours.