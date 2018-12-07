Lapland Hotels Snow Village (Finland)

Winter is coming and the world is waiting to see how this hotel will top last season’s headline-grabbing Game of Thrones theme. Built in collaboration with HBO Nordic to provide fans of the addictive TV series with a Westeros experience, guests were queuing up to ride the ice dragon slide, sit on a frozen Iron Throne and sleep guarded by White Walkers.

Two hours from Rovaniemi, capital of Finnish Lapland and the hometown of Santa Claus, some 20 million kilos of snow and ice are used in the annual remodelling of this arty village. The restaurant rises up under a 10-metre ice dome decorated with magnificent snow sculptures. If the climate feels too cold for cold-smoked reindeer with cloudberry jam and spruce sprout ice cream you can always switch to the centrally-heated Log Restaurant. There’s also a warm wooden alternative to the ice chapel for plighting your troth without chattering teeth.

A night in one of the 30 ice rooms and suites comes with a thermal fleece-lined sleeping bag, a wake-up call with hot lingonberry juice and a diploma to say you’ve done it. The Snow Village is a 90-minute flight from Helsinki, within a husky ride of two ski resorts.

