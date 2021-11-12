July saw the opening of an exciting new hotel in the city’s Soho district between the port and the historic centre – a stylishly fun new creation by Hotelatelier in one of Málaga’s hippest and most upcoming areas.
Words: MICHEL CRUZ, Photography Courtesy Of: HOTELATELIER
Set in a tastefully renovated classic building close to the river and Calle Larios, and within a short stroll of the port, ferris wheel, beaches and the quayside Muelle Uno leisure and shopping area, not to mention the large El Corte Inglés department store, the ICON Malabar is an elegant new addition to Málaga’s tourism and culture scene in an area known for its lively restaurants, cafés, art galleries and theatres.
The 76 rooms and suites are distributed over four floors, where warmly attractive lodgings overlook many of the city’s famous icons. Staying at the ICON Malabar offers the authentic feel of Málaga, almost as if you step out of a private apartment into this city of culture, art and vibrant sensations. The hotel itself has an appealing ambience as you enter the lobby, reception, lounge, café and restaurant, whose contemporary interpretation of classic Málaga style with a touch of colonial décor brings the Spain of old back to life in combination with the comfort of today.
The look and feel is very much in sync with modern interpretations of luxury and style, with an atmosphere that exudes a calming yet invigorating feeling. This is also true of the courtyard, where tables and seats offer a fresh outdoor setting for breakfast, a drink or a relaxing chat before you head out to enjoy the many sights and attractions of the city. The décor created by Merry Estudio pays tribute to the city’s cultural heritage yet also contains elements of inspiration drawn from the classic grand hotels of South East Asia.
A Stylish Base
Named after a coastline in southern India, the ICON Malabar is the ideal base from which to explore Málaga and return to its calming, refined atmosphere in the heart of this lively city. It is the second of Hotelatelier’s establishments in the Costa del Sol’s capital, after the opening of the highly popular Petit Palace Plaza some years ago. The brand is focused on design, service and creating an intimate, elegant environment for guests in its city hotels, each of which draws from its setting and indeed the renovated historic building it occupies to offer a unique sense of personality and charm.
This makes the ICON Malabar a very personal place to stay, and the staff enhance this sensation with the way in which they attend guests. If you want to immerse yourself in the ambience and spirit of the city, there is no better way to do it. › The ICON Malabar offers the perfect weekend getaway for people living in the region as well as for visitors coming from afar, as a short stay here will enable you to really enjoy the city’s many diversions to the full. Soho is perhaps the best district for this, as it brings the main sights within walking distance, usually along leafy avenues, parks, squares, portside promenades and pedestrian shopping streets such as Calle Larios.
Soho Málaga
True to its name, Soho is an artistic historic quarter of Málaga that has a young, somewhat bohemian feel to it, complete with art galleries, hip restaurants, cafés, interesting shops and museums, such as the celebrated CAC Museum, which specialises in modern Spanish art from within the setting of a renovated market. Expect sushi bars, typical Spanish cafeterias and brewpubs – many exhibiting the work of local artists, for Soho is the living centre of Málaga’s art scene, and you’re welcome to visit its workshops and MAUS street art collective, whose brightly adorned murals form another public display of local art.
It’s not surprising that in Spanish Soho is dubbed the ‘Barrio de las Artes’, or suburb of art, of the city, and with this comes a distinct atmosphere that is delightfully non-commercial. It has given a new injection of life to an attractive district that is ideally located between the main historic centre, the river, the port and nearby beaches, making this the perfect spot to stay if you enjoy not only art but also shopping, sun bathing, gastronomy and nightlife – so come to Soho and discover Málaga’s delights from a new perspective while enjoying the comfort and style of the ICON Malabar.