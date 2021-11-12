Set in a tastefully renovated classic building close to the river and Calle Larios, and within a short stroll of the port, ferris wheel, beaches and the quayside Muelle Uno leisure and shopping area, not to mention the large El Corte Inglés department store, the ICON Malabar is an elegant new addition to Málaga’s tourism and culture scene in an area known for its lively restaurants, cafés, art galleries and theatres.

The 76 rooms and suites are distributed over four floors, where warmly attractive lodgings overlook many of the city’s famous icons. Staying at the ICON Malabar offers the authentic feel of Málaga, almost as if you step out of a private apartment into this city of culture, art and vibrant sensations. The hotel itself has an appealing ambience as you enter the lobby, reception, lounge, café and restaurant, whose contemporary interpretation of classic Málaga style with a touch of colonial décor brings the Spain of old back to life in combination with the comfort of today.

The look and feel is very much in sync with modern interpretations of luxury and style, with an atmosphere that exudes a calming yet invigorating feeling. This is also true of the courtyard, where tables and seats offer a fresh outdoor setting for breakfast, a drink or a relaxing chat before you head out to enjoy the many sights and attractions of the city. The décor created by Merry Estudio pays tribute to the city’s cultural heritage yet also contains elements of inspiration drawn from the classic grand hotels of South East Asia.