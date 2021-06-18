Ikos Resorts, the world’s No1 luxury all-inclusive resorts group making its presence felt across the Mediterranean (from the Halkidiki Peninsula in Northern Greece to the islands of Corfu and Kos), is bringing its superlative levels of all-inclusive vacations to Estepona, with the launch of Ikos Andalusia.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: Ikos
Bathed by the refreshing waters of the beautiful Playa de Guadalmansa, Ikos Andalusia offers 21 acres of carefully landscaped gardens, pools, and leisure facilities, created to make a stay at the resort as entertaining as it is relaxing. Photography Courtesy of Ikos Andalusia
The new Hotel is home to a total of 411 bedrooms and suites, with an exclusive Deluxe Collection Suite area. It offers guests a bevy of luxury features, including six a-la-carte restaurants and one main Mediterranean venue, six bars, eight outdoor and indoor pools, including five main heated pools, a deluxe sports area, and the inimitable Anne Semonin Paris Spa. The resort is flanked by a 420m sandy beach where guests can reap the benefits of time spent in natural surrounds.
An All-Inclusive Concept
Ikos Andalusia offers enhanced luxury holidays with an enriched, all-inclusive guest experience. Premium facilities and services are provided for freedom of choice, with no cost surprises. Michelin-starred menus, signature beauty amenities from Anne Semonin Paris, 24-hour room service, 300 wine labels to choose from, dining out at local restaurants at no extra cost, a complimentary MINI Drive Adventure to explore the local surroundings and a limitless selection of services – all these are included in an ‘infinite lifestyle’ experience.
Accommodation
Rooms range in size from 33m2 (Double Room) to the Deluxe Two Bedroom Suite Private Pool (125m2). Stunning modern, chic design is married to serene views of the sea. The largest suite boasts a spacious pool that seems to ‘fall into’ the sea. It is ideal for a large family seeking ultimate comfort.
Entertainment
There are various indoor and outdoor pools at which to relax, exercise, or spend time with kids. There are also kid-free ones such as the indoor pool (which is for guests aged 16+). The steam bath and sauna area is also for older guests. The beach area (Ikos Andalusia Beach) has complimentary sunbeds, umbrellas, fruits, snacks and drinks delivered to sunbeds, and more.
The resort also has a Local Discovery concept, which includes, at no extra cost: use of a Mini for one day, dining out at local restaurants, entrance tickets to partner museums in Malaga including the Automobile & Fashion museums and the Russian Art Museum and finally one free Green fee for a round of golf at the exclusive Los Naranjos Golf Club in Nueva Andalucia.
Stress Release
The Ikos Spa is well equipped to remove every last bit of tension from your body and mind. It has nine private treatment rooms, an indoor heated pool, a fitness studio, relaxation area, thermal suite, hairdressing and nail salons, and beauty corner featuring Anne Semonin items.
Top Experiences
There are many activities to enjoy at the Ikos – including tennis, aqua aerobics, basketball, beach volleyball, yoga, boccia, canoeing, TRX, windsurfing (the list is infinitely long). There are also dedicated sports and kids’ activities, group activities such as board games, mini discos, and even a MINI Drive Adventure (all guests can take a MINI car for a full day for free, to visit top places of interest; note that prior booking is required).
Visit the reception upon arrival to ask about a wealth of complimentary services and experiences including green fees, museum passes and the like.
Kids Just Wanna’ Have Fun
Kids will enjoy many activities at the Hero Kids Club, including group games, pool games, shell collecting, treasure hunts and more! The Hero Crèche and Mini club is operated by childcare experts according to strict British Standards. On the beach, parents can enjoy a little ‘me time’ while Beach Childcare staff look after your precious little ones. If you’re up for something sporty, ask about the plethora of activities out at sea, including motorised water sports!
Unique Services
For the ultimate bespoke experience, book the Deluxe Collection, Premium features, and Exclusive amenities services. These include everything from Taittinger Champagne upon arrival, and personalised vacation planning to PlayStations on request, access to an Exclusive area on the beach, and complimentary spa treatments.
Top Dining
Ikos Andalusia will tempt foodies and wine buffs with the following:
Flavors (where an extensive Mediterranean offering will be served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner time).
Fresco (Open 24 hours, this venue offers an exquisite à-la-carte Italian menu).
Anaya (Asian flavours abound at dinner time).
Ouzo (Offering an à-la-carte breakfast and dinner, with Greek cuisine as a highlight).
Provence (featuring French cuisine at lunch and dinner time – an excellent choice for those into elegant ambiences).
Oliva (Enjoy a modern Spanish breakfast or dinner).
Beach Club (Also open all day and featuring classic international dishes in a chilled space listening to the gentle rolling of the waves).
Cava (dazzling wine lovers with a collection of 300 local, national, and international bottles offered at Flavors, selected by the Ikos sommelier and served at all restaurants)
The Hotel also has various bars, open from early until late (there are six in total).
Most of the menus have been designed by Chefs from Michelin-starred establishments, including Lefteris Lazarou (for Ouzo), Ettore Botrini (Fresco), Thiou (Anaya), Anthony Jehanno (Provence) and David Ibarboure (Oliva).
Signature cocktails are also available from world-renowned Mixologist Marian Beke. All cocktails use premium-brand alcohol and are included, at no extra cost, as part of the all-inclusive concept. They can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
Because luxury is what it’s all about at Ikos, you can enjoy 24-hour room service, beach and pool food and beverage service, and the Ikos Dine-Out service (dine at specially selected restaurants serving a tempting selection of traditional local dishes).