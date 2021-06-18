Top Experiences

There are many activities to enjoy at the Ikos – including tennis, aqua aerobics, basketball, beach volleyball, yoga, boccia, canoeing, TRX, windsurfing (the list is infinitely long). There are also dedicated sports and kids’ activities, group activities such as board games, mini discos, and even a MINI Drive Adventure (all guests can take a MINI car for a full day for free, to visit top places of interest; note that prior booking is required).

Visit the reception upon arrival to ask about a wealth of complimentary services and experiences including green fees, museum passes and the like.

Kids Just Wanna’ Have Fun

Kids will enjoy many activities at the Hero Kids Club, including group games, pool games, shell collecting, treasure hunts and more! The Hero Crèche and Mini club is operated by childcare experts according to strict British Standards. On the beach, parents can enjoy a little ‘me time’ while Beach Childcare staff look after your precious little ones. If you’re up for something sporty, ask about the plethora of activities out at sea, including motorised water sports!

Unique Services

For the ultimate bespoke experience, book the Deluxe Collection, Premium features, and Exclusive amenities services. These include everything from Taittinger Champagne upon arrival, and personalised vacation planning to PlayStations on request, access to an Exclusive area on the beach, and complimentary spa treatments.