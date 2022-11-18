It was a gift to recently meet iLana Armida and Alex Kinsey on a sunny autumn day on a lively terrace in Marbella. I had been a fan of Alex for many years and admit to being a little starstruck. He achieved a feat that an infinitely small number of musicians can lay claim to – he won X Factor and, more importantly, impressed Simon Cowell. When Alex and his then-duet partner, Sierra, auditioned for the show with a unique rearrangement of Britney Spear’s Toxic, Simon called them “cool and quirky” and lauded their “incredible version of the song.” Alex recalls this experience: “I was sent an email asking us to audition for Simon Cowell. I assumed it would be little more than a one-off experience, but not only did we get through, we won!” X Factor is usually a forum for singers to shine, and Alex is a singer-songwriter, more in line with artists like John Mayer and Jason Mraz. The win was, therefore, a bigger achievement than one could imagine.

Alex is a seasoned musician who plays the guitar, piano, and drums. He has a beautiful, soulful voice and warm, down-to-earth personality that makes it easy to see why he has captured so many hearts. Much has occurred since his X Factor appearance. For one, he is more determined than ever to be in control of his musical journey. After winning X Factor, he says, “two major labels and a manager were involved. We had too many cooks in the kitchen. I wasn’t making the music I wanted to. Our fire burned slowly but with this type of show, if things don’t happen quickly, the labels lose interest.” Today, he is happy and confident about where his career is heading. It was enriching to listen to him talk about the music that inspires him – everyone from the Beatles to Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, and his good friend, Emmy-award-winning musician, Alex Preston.

Alex is a big admirer of Paul McCartney, telling me that he “caught the magic of believing in music” while listening to Abbey Road. He mentions the documentary Get Back, marvelling at how “Paul commands.” In many ways, he says, “That’s who I want to be.” He makes another interesting observation: “As odd as it sounds, the Beatles were just another band.” He says this with the utmost respect, emphasising hard work, exchange of ideas, and ambition as key elements of any band’s success.

Alex would listen to music from the 1960s and 1970s all day if he could, though he keeps updated with current music because “you have to know the zeitgeist of the industry. Music is cyclical and you can capture the essence of the past and make it new.” iLana says that two of Alex’s greatest strengths lie in arranging and editing music, and his profound musical culture aids him in this. Keeping up with the times also involves social media, and both iLana and Alex take turns capturing and sharing special moments during their music-making process.

iLana has had an equally intense love affair with music since her childhood. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts and raised in Florida, she fell in love with performing through musical theatre and studied Music Business at Florida Atlantic University (Alex studied Business at the same University). She was Vice-President of FAU’s record label when she met Alex, whom the label signed on as a solo artist. iLana composes music for herself and numerous artists, including Doja Cat, Etana, and Common Kings. She has performed alongside Lil Dicky and John K.