For utter bliss and seclusion go for an ultra private island resort. Not simply a getaway but a hideaway and if you want to become a castaway for a day as at Velaa Private Island, then simplify life to just a parasol, a beach towel and a few provisions. Plus telepathic service on hand! You could try going truly nomadic and wake up at a different island each morning. Walk hand in hand by the clear waters of the shallow lagoon and witness at night the beach of the Vaadhoo Island where the tides have a rare glow or at Gili Lankanfushi where the coral has real fluorescence.

I used to find that it was only after recognising that I needed a holiday that I took one and so half my stay was spent merely getting myself back to normal. Far better to always have somewhere lined up to look forward to. Better still is to use the fresh stimulus of foreign climes to take romance onto another level. And I was keen to discover what is actively done to promote the ultimate ‘two in the world’ feeling.

‘Ready and waiting’ could apply as much to the romantic couple expecting an engagement proposal as to the service on hand from the top hotels across the Maldives. The modern necessity of luxury hotels is the service of the personal butler or ‘thakuru’. He is like a ‘man Friday’ or ‘villa host’ and is assigned to you throughout your stay.

Across Maldives’ top end resorts they have specialities. The lengths hotels now go to make things special is impressive. Amilla Fushi has a dive butler and the new Hotel The Residence by Cenizaro has introduced a ‘Romance Concierge’ to curate the perfect romantic break for a proposal or honeymoon. At Baros Maldives you get a special mobile phone to call the sandbank butler when you’re ready to go. At Six Senses Laamu, every guest is assigned a GEM (Guest Experience Maker), a personal butler who arranges activities, dinners, and spa treatments.

Further luminosity comes from the stars that shine bright and unimpeded above. Lanterns light up the beach, the restaurants offer incense burning, a candle lit entrance, or better still there are proper flames in the night. All this burning can signify your passion.