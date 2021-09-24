Basically, we’ve done a pretty poor job at looking after ourselves, and in this increasingly fast-paced, uber-modern world, it’s time that we take a fresh look at ‘how we age’. And this, I’m pleased to report, is exactly what has been happening behind the scenes. I have been closely following advances in areas of science that could be about to transform the way people look at ageing. What if we could be younger longer, a lot longer? Well, I’ve been doing some digging, and I think you may be excited by some of the things I’ve uncovered.

What really piques my interest is that finally, after a century of healthcare being dominated by medicine with its focus on ‘sick care’, we are finally looking at turning the tables and looking more towards prevention and regeneration. We have the biggest tech companies in the world facing the problems associated with disease and ageing with Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and hundreds of smaller companies pitching enormous resources into the arena. At the same time, we are seeing these industries experiencing massive, exponential growth in terms of speed, capacity and performance, with faster computers creating ever-faster super-computers.

The potential here is pretty much without limits and you should perhaps prepare to have your minds blown. Peter Diamondis, of Singularity University, suggests that advances in sensors and networks, together with Artificial Intelligence, will revolutionise diagnostics; robotics and the 3-D printing of human tissue will advance procedures, while quantum computing, AI and genomics will transform the development of medicines to make healthcare not only preventative, but personalised. Before long we will have the knowledge, the will, and the ability to extend our ‘healthspans’ and ultimately our lifespans bringing about the greatest advances in human potential the world has ever seen. What is there not to be excited about?