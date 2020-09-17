#PUREDESIGN is the guiding principle behind the creation of all the projects and properties created by Kronos Homes. A leading developer in Madrid, Barcelona, The Algarve, Lisbon and Málaga. The company has been responsible for several impressive projects. Notably, The Edge and Oasis 325 in Estepona, Panorámica in Fuengirola, La Finca de Sotogrande, and Eden in Mijas Costa. Now, with the launch of Ipanema, the concept evolves even further.
Modern Luxury @ Ipanema
The luxury apartments that make up Ipanema are part of a select collection of modern lifestyle developments by Kronos Homes. They follow the creative concept and quality benchmark set out in the company’s #PUREDESIGN philosophy.
Their mission is to produce homes of exceptional appeal in which form, function and enjoyment harmonise. Situated in handpicked locations that stand out for their views, their private setting and their convenience.
“It’s a tough goal we’ve set ourselves with the above,” says Kandy Paterson, Commercial Director of Kronos Homes in Málaga. “But as a company we believe that this is nothing short of what modern property development entails.”
Indeed, Kronos Homes has committed itself fully to a new, modern era. Incorporating contemporary design, modern construction materials and techniques with 21st century technical standards. Along with comfort levels and lifestyle aspects. Not to mention a growing commitment to sustainable development and customer care.
“We incorporate new technologies and attitudes in the homes we develop regardless of whether they are second homes, fulltime residences, or where they are,” says Kandy. Ipanema, the newest of the brand’s projects, is a complex of 146 two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses. It not only reflects this philosophy but is a product of it.
#PUREDESIGN in a Prime Location
“You cannot separate location from the process, so finding the right setting is very much a part of the overall philosophy. In fact, it is the starting point and in many ways the most demanding part of all. You won’t believe how many locations we discard for a whole range of reasons before we meet all the criteria.” Clearly Ipanema occupies such a position, overlooking the Calanova golf course, the nearby sea and the hills of Mijas.
Located just minutes from the amenities and lively ambience of La Cala de Mijas. Ipanema is also close to Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, Elviria and Marbella – all within a 20-minute drive. “It feels like a country and golf setting, but within a short distance of the beaches and coves of La Cala. As such it offers the kind of location we strive for. One that offers peace and privacy as well as convenience within beautiful surroundings.”
When found, such a prime position deserves the finest design and build quality. This is where the second and third ‘pillars’ of the #PUREDESIGN philosophy of Kronos Homes come together.
“It all begins with a lifestyle concept. Location and design form the foundations for homes offering contemporary quality and lifestyle,” says Kandy. Leading Marbella architects González & Jacobson created the design for the apartments and large rooftop penthouses.
The result of the interaction between brief and architect is a stylish development with timeless appeal. The blocks which house the apartments and penthouses are low-rise, small, intimate and elegant.
Surrounded by lush communal gardens and each endowed with its own perspective of mountain and sea views. The entrance creates a sense of arrival, leading through an internal road meandering between greenery to parking bays.
Ipanema Lifestyle Living Between Beach And Golf
“The brief was to create homes that provide the optimal Costa del Sol lifestyle and experience” says Kandy. It has taken shape in the form of sleek architecture with attractively rounded features. A key element are the expansive wrap–around terraces of the penthouses. These offer a pure lifestyle setting in which to enjoy the Marbella way of life amid wonderful 360-degree views. Not least of the landscaped greenery and pool decks of Ipanema itself.
Providing space, optimal build quality, amenities and technically advanced homes is the next part of the #PUREDESIGN pedigree. With it come solidly constructed spacious apartments that equate quality spec with a tasteful use of materials, form and light.
Design and detailing are carefully balanced to great effect. Incorporating a broad range of luxurious features amid open-plan living, modern kitchens and elegant bathroom suites. These are homes made for ultimate enjoyment. So slide open the doors to a large terrace, and you’re enticed to make the most of life in a beautiful spot.
Within the complex is a beach and lagoon pool surrounded by joyous gardens. An indoor spa features a heated swimming pool for year-round use, sauna, steam bath and also a professional gym. To sum up, this is five-star resort living between beach and golf, with everything on your doorstep. Sport, leisure, culture, nightlife and nature in a #PUREDESIGN concept waiting for you.
