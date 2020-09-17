Modern Luxury @ Ipanema

The luxury apartments that make up Ipanema are part of a select collection of modern lifestyle developments by Kronos Homes. They follow the creative concept and quality benchmark set out in the company’s #PUREDESIGN philosophy.

Their mission is to produce homes of exceptional appeal in which form, function and enjoyment harmonise. Situated in handpicked locations that stand out for their views, their private setting and their convenience.

“It’s a tough goal we’ve set ourselves with the above,” says Kandy Paterson, Commercial Director of Kronos Homes in Málaga. “But as a company we believe that this is nothing short of what modern property development entails.”

Indeed, Kronos Homes has committed itself fully to a new, modern era. Incorporating contemporary design, modern construction materials and techniques with 21st century technical standards. Along with comfort levels and lifestyle aspects. Not to mention a growing commitment to sustainable development and customer care.

“We incorporate new technologies and attitudes in the homes we develop regardless of whether they are second homes, fulltime residences, or where they are,” says Kandy. Ipanema, the newest of the brand’s projects, is a complex of 146 two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses. It not only reflects this philosophy but is a product of it.