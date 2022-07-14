Along it I boarded a boat from my ‘iskelesi’ (historic passenger ferryboat pier) at Besiktas that took me to Emirgan, Küçüksu to Beylerbeyi and back again. I passed the real and the fantastic in equal measure with loveless dilapidation beside stunning palaces symbolising both the city’s modern economic struggles and her glorious bygone eras.

Along the banks, the milky teal water lapped at both ‘yalis’ (summer residences built of wood) and the glorious miniature Ortaköy Mosque on the European side, and the imposing Küçüsu Summer Palace on the Asian side, a rococo building whose two bowed balconies on consoles add to the staggering beauty of its façade.

I stayed at the Four Seasons Bosphorus www.fourseasons.com/bosphorus, a former palace and gardens with an impressively neat and formal layout. What a great front row seat from which to see out over the Bosphorus and beyond to Asia. At Aqua, its restaurant, I enjoyed a variety of fish on its menu, my favourite being a sushi of salmon, avocado and spices.

First Byzantium, then Constantinople and now Istanbul. What will it be called next? I met a student called Pamuk who was fairly circumspect about his city saying, “This is indeed a city moving westward but it’s still not changing as fast as it talks.” Part religious part liberal, neither East nor West, it has its own destiny and path, its own influence politically, militarily and culturally. A student told me he felt the European side wasn’t really Europe and that the Asian side was more Middle Eastern, while Eurasia was how to see it in continental terms.