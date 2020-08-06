A Michelin Star Chef

Iván Cerdeño is another major reason to pay the elegant club a visit. This Chef is the founder and Executive Chef of eponymous Restaurante Iván Cerdeño – Cigarral del Ángel. Known for its passion for traditional and regional cuisine his Michelin-starred dining haven is in Toledo.

“Not many people know this, but the Ebro river was once rich in angulas (eels), which formed the basis of many of Toledo’s oldest dishes. Unfortunately, poor maintenance has caused the loss of this and many other water species. If you have ever seen fish-shaped mazapanes (Christmas marzipans), these treats lament the loss of these river fauna”. As he talks, I get the feeling he could speak about regional food indefinitely.

Those who look to Madrid for the roots of high gastronomy should make a stop in Toledo to learn about its role in this industry. “Toledo has always been a city in which royalty and aristocracy have resided. Its rich history has given rise to dishes made with incredible mental acuity. Old recipe books even feature dishes made with hard-to-source ingredients like red bream. The upper classes in olden days were demanding and ingredients such as this were frequently brought in from coastal areas.”