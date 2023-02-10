Constantin Lagemann, who was previously the General Manager of Las Dunas Healthouse Hotel and Hotel Villa Padierna,has rejoined forces with Jean-Pierre Decque, who served as the Maître at the famed Las Félix Bistro. Carlos Padilla, the former Executive Chef of Inch completes this trio who are very serious about their new venture but still manage to inject a lot of fun into the proceedings.

A New Japanese Concept For The Coast

Izakaya is the Japanese word for a tavern, typically found throughout Japan, serving a variety of smaller dishes which patrons can mix and match and this is the concept they have set their sights on. The menu at this taberna features a good variety of very reasonably priced tasty dishes and just perusing it will cause your mouth to water. Coupled with weekly specials, repeat visits are going to be a joy for regular customers.

The restaurant itself is compact and inviting, with an open kitchen running down the left hand side, adjoining a bar facing the seating area. The pièce de résistance is the heated covered terrace, where both the roof and sides can be opened according to the weather. It was to this latter that we repaired on a recent lunchtime visit, where we found ourselves spoiled for choice when deciding what to order.

This is a nice problem to encounter, accompanied by a cool Japanese beer – there are even three of these to choose from.