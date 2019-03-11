Jaguar could easily have based the I-Pace on the company’s compact E-Pace model, but it opted for larger and roomier bodywork, possibly to position it as a competitor for Tesla’s popular Model X crossover, which is a fair amount more expensive than the Jag. The I-Pace sets new standards in the field of luxury SUVs and is as good-looking and capable as any rival out there. It has been described as a 5-seater sports car, probably with some justification. The vehicle was designed and engineered in the UK and is being built at a factory in Austria.

It’s easy to recognise the aluminium-bodied I-Pace as a Jaguar with its black honeycomb grille and Jaguar-head badge at its centre. The vehicle has a passing resemblance to its F-Pace and E-Pace siblings at Jaguar but it has a sportier, more hunkered-down look about it. It’s a sleek, performance-oriented product and it confirms this with zero to 100 km/h times in the 4.5-second range. It may not be the kind of product Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons had in mind when he penned the ‘Grace, Space and Pace’ slogan, but it delivers on all counts.

Like other electric vehicles, the I-Pace has a fascinating technological spec sheet. Twin concentric electric motors offer a combined 394-horsepower, an impressive figure, especially when considering the excellent torque such power sources generate. A 90 kWh battery provides a very worthwhile range of 394 kilometres, which should ease owners’ range anxiety problems. Using a quick-charge supply, 80 per cent of charge can be achieved in around 40-minutes. Home charging is an overnight job. Battery technology continues to improve as more EVs are sold and 500 km should be in reach very soon by vehicles of comparable size and design.