Jamena Excellence Born On The Costa Del Sol

The Costa del Sol is known for many things, but large leading-edge corporations are not generally among them – and yet, that’s exactly what Jamena is: a pioneering construction and engineering firm whose roots lie firmly on this coast.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Jamena Construcciones
The Costa del Sol is known for many things, but large leading-edge corporations are not generally among them – and yet, that’s exactly what Jamena is: a pioneering construction and engineering firm whose roots lie firmly on this coast.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Jamena Construcciones
Think of construction companies on the Costa del Sol and a legion of smaller businesses come to mind, often complete with a rather informal way of working. Not so Jamena, which has grown from its original roots to become one of the leading companies in the region, and a driver of technological development in this part of Andalucía. Though Jamena Construcciones itself was established in 1998, the foundations of the company can be traced back to 1977, when founder Salvador Mena Arrocha first entered the construction sector.
He would lead the company from small beginnings to outgrow many of its peers and become the leader it is today, with multiple projects to its name across the Costa del Sol, Málaga, Andalucía, as well as in different parts of Spain, and even in Germany. Jamena’s growth and success can be accredited to both the efficiency with which it has been able to marry a broad scope of operations with quality, and more specifically, creativity of design and a rapid evolution of technical expertise.
The brand Jamena was founded when José Andrés Mena joined his father and together they have created a name of distinction. Today, Jamena’s projects stand for quality delivered through a process of strict deadline and budget management in combination with an ever-evolving dedication to technological advances. Energy and cost efficiency have increasingly become an integral part of this, contributing to the company’s reputation for engineering expertise and environmental commitment – and its standing as one of the pioneers of and leaders in luxury home construction on the Costa del Sol. In fact, for many in the industry the very name Jamena has become synonymous with the creation of beautifully built high-end villas.
Evolving To The Next Level
Jamena has long since evolved from its roots as a small family business to become one of the leading corporations in this region. So much so that the Cancelada-based company which has so many noteworthy projects to its name has become expert in the construction of private villas and multi-home developments as well as in the design and building of large-scale commercial, industrial, retail, and leisure projects, not to mention public amenities, specialised logistical centres, and infrastructural facilities. It is fair to say that Jamena has become a multidisciplinary construction corporation specialised in both large and more boutique projects – but there is more, as this is a firm in full evolution.
Jamena Development is a dedicated property development branch that has grown out of the construction core of the company, and needless to say it carries the advantage of almost 50 years of building expertise along with a highly experienced team and complete list of longstanding suppliers and collaborators. “We are in a position to be selective so we work with those companies and professionals that have earned a solid reputation for technical and creative expertise, seriousness, and ethical practices who, like us, deliver on-time, on-budget, and provide our clients with value for money,” says José Andrés Mena.
Velvet Green At The San Roque Club
One of the latest projects of Jamena Development is Velvet Green, a luxurious 40-home residential development at the exclusive San Roque Club near Sotogrande. “This is an exciting area in strong development at the moment because of the quality of life and value it offers. We have invested over €70 million here in creating a new high-end lifestyle project within the select country club setting of the San Roque Club, where stylish new homes are surrounded by golf courses and expansive natural countryside but close to the likes of Sotogrande, Estepona, and Marbella.”
The homes start at €1.4 million and form part of a quality of life offering in which peace, nature, and sustainable development are key ingredients, along with comfort, style, and high-end leisure amenities. The architectural design, build quality, landscaping, and technical standards are as you would expect of a company that has built its reputation on creating super deluxe homes in and around Marbella for the past 50 years, and to keep up with all the expansion and prepare the company for the future, work has started on a new high-tech head office in Estepona that will be the first of its kind on this coast.
Prepared For The Future
Jamena’s new 7,500m2 headquarters in Estepona’s Albayalde area will take things to the next level, featuring an immersive virtual reality zone, an amphitheatre, and even its own helipad. The facility will be an eye catching symbol for the sector on this coast as well as showcasing the latest technologies and tools available to it. “It also reflects 50 years of being pioneers in this region and always focusing on quality, precision, and innovation,” says José Andrés Mena, whose business is ready for the future.