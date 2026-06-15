Jamena Excellence Born On The Costa Del Sol

Think of construction companies on the Costa del Sol and a legion of smaller businesses come to mind, often complete with a rather informal way of working. Not so Jamena, which has grown from its original roots to become one of the leading companies in the region, and a driver of technological development in this part of Andalucía. Though Jamena Construcciones itself was established in 1998, the foundations of the company can be traced back to 1977, when founder Salvador Mena Arrocha first entered the construction sector.

He would lead the company from small beginnings to outgrow many of its peers and become the leader it is today, with multiple projects to its name across the Costa del Sol, Málaga, Andalucía, as well as in different parts of Spain, and even in Germany. Jamena’s growth and success can be accredited to both the efficiency with which it has been able to marry a broad scope of operations with quality, and more specifically, creativity of design and a rapid evolution of technical expertise.

The brand Jamena was founded when José Andrés Mena joined his father and together they have created a name of distinction. Today, Jamena’s projects stand for quality delivered through a process of strict deadline and budget management in combination with an ever-evolving dedication to technological advances. Energy and cost efficiency have increasingly become an integral part of this, contributing to the company’s reputation for engineering expertise and environmental commitment – and its standing as one of the pioneers of and leaders in luxury home construction on the Costa del Sol. In fact, for many in the industry the very name Jamena has become synonymous with the creation of beautifully built high-end villas.