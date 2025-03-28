Art is often thought of as a static concept… a painting, sculpture, or installation whose beauty is frozen in time, very much like the lovers painted in Keats’ Ode to a Grecian Urn. Yet if Van Gogh’s advice is to be heeded, and nature becomes the master, then art should, by nature, be fluid and evolving. But what if this idea could be taken even further? What if art could do its share to contribute to nature and give back a tiny fraction of so much that has been taken away from the planet’s land and oceans? This very idea is the driver behind the work of a unique artist – the English-Guyanese sculptor, environmentalist, and professional underwater photographer, Jason deCaires Taylor.

Taylor graduated from the London Institute of Arts in 1998 with a BA Honours in Sculpture, becoming the first of a new generation of artists to shift the concepts of the Land art movement into the realm of the marine environment. Over the past two decades, he has been one of the first artists to transform underwater realms into public art spaces and is best known for his numerous large-scale underwater museums and sculpture parks. His stunning sculptures are submerged in the waters surrounding numerous countries, including Mexico, Grenada, the UK, the Bahamas, the Maldives, Spain, Indonesia, Norway, France, Cyprus, and Australia.

To gain an understanding of the size, weight, and impact of his work, I suggest visiting his wonderful website, where you can view stills and videos of the many sculptures that now call the seabed home. They range from colossal faces (see the Cannes Underwater Eco-Museum in Île Sainte-Marguerite, France) to works featuring countless human figures lying together and forming a circle (Human Gyre, Museo Atlántico, Lanzarote, Spain). His art speaks of the powerful bond between human beings and the environment. The Human Gyre, for instance, begs us to consider the effect of plastic pollution on our oceans. A ‘gyre’ is a large system of rotating ocean currents, of which there are five in the world. However, the term is also used to refer to the collections of plastic waste and other debris found in higher concentrations in certain parts of the ocean.

Taylor is as much an environmental warrior as he is an artist. In our interview, he tells me that he chanced upon the idea of creating underwater sculptures while working as a diving instructor in the Caribbean. Indeed, few individuals other than divers and marine biologists are quite as aware of the devastating collapse currently faced by our oceans and marine ecosystems. Taylor’s website warns, “According to a study published in the journal Science, less than four per cent of the oceans remain unaffected by human activity. With a multitude of threats present, scientists are predicting a dramatic demise of 90 per cent of our natural reefs by 2050. Oceans and reefs are at the forefront of climate change – the canaries in the coal mine – and could be one of the first major ecosystems to be devastated by human activity.”