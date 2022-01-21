“Then there’s surfing, the truest battle of the elements; while MMA is the perfect combination of respect, power and control. Add in hiking, Yoga, boxing – these, to me, are the purest of exercise forms, and the most valuable.”

Momoa isn’t alone in endorsing a return to a brand of fitness that is manual, uncomplicated and sporadic. While the actor’s training team will still keep him targeted on routines and goal-orientated regimes, don’t expect the Aquaman star to pull out a VO2 Max print-out, or relay the latest findings from his sports scientist.

“I’ve become a lot less focused on recording all my workout data. I think anyone getting back on it needs to be set on building fitness, endurance and stamina, and that’s the priority. You don’t need a fitness tool to help you do that because you know in yourself when you’re fit.

“In the middle section of getting in shape I think it’s good to push yourself by knowing where you are, so that’s when you should be recording what you do and mapping it.

“But at the top end of things, it’s less important again – you’re so primed you know what shape you’re in; you know you’re owning it. I mean, my trainers will still look at that stuff – they will still format everything; but I’ll be taking myself off rock-climbing… try formatting that!”

And yet, as much as Momoa’s blueprint for health is, in essence, not to have a blueprint, there is one convention he refuses to break with.

“Beer”, he laughs. “I really love beer. I will take that over any carbs… I just won’t eat any all day long if I know there is a beer waiting for me at the end of it.

“When I’m filming, particularly, I am away from my wife and kids – I am not eating any carbs, and will be on some crazy diet. I have to work out in between busting my ass and doing some crazy stunts, and that dog needs a bone. So the bonus at the end of the night is a beer, or a nice Guinness.