John Taylor - 160 Years Of Real Estate Experience In Expansion

There are few international real estate firms that can draw on 160 years of experience; fewer still that continue to go from strength to strength in their third century of business activity.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of John Taylor España & Andorra
There are few international real estate firms that can draw on 160 years of experience; fewer still that continue to go from strength to strength in their third century of business activity.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of John Taylor España & Andorra
John Taylor is not an everyday property firm. With a trajectory of over 160 years, this luxury market specialist originally founded in France in 1864 has built up a track record like no other and now forms an international group that covers diverse markets such as Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and others. Industry expert Iván Barrondo has been the company’s CEO for Spain and Andorra since it opened its first office in Madrid, and he is now overseeing its expansion into the highly interesting Moroccan upper segment as well as continued Spanish growth with new offices in Barcelona, the Costa Brava, and the Costa del Sol.
“John Taylor offers premium sales, rental, and investment services within the Spanish and Andorran markets,” says Iván, whose background in Economics and Business Management formed the foundation for a career dedicated primarily to the real estate sector. “As a brand, we have grown outwards into Spain from our original focus on Madrid’s luxury segment and now cover all the premium areas within the country. This includes a network of offices in Madrid and the Balearic Islands that will be augmented by more in Catalonia, Málaga, and Marbella within the near future. Apart from overseeing the general operation of John Taylor for Spain and Andorra, I also source new markets and partners for further growth and of course curate the standard of our service and offering along with our team.”
After more than 160 years of uninterrupted business operations, the firm counts upon a loyal and growing international client base of HNW individuals from across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. “In this, the reputation for integrity, know-how, transparency, service, and efficiency that the John Taylor brand has built up and carefully maintained over all these years, is a key asset that gives it a competitive advantage in the market,” says Iván, “and this is particularly important within a luxury segment where skill and discretion form the basis for a special level of expertise that our kind of client seeks and relies upon. We therefore not only source beautiful homes and investment opportunities but also have the infrastructure to guide buyers through the process with fluency and security, whether they are buying within Europe or in an exciting new market such as Morocco – which is presenting excellent opportunities both from an investment and a lifestyle perspective.”
Exciting Markets For An International Clientele
A company with such a solid footing in traditional luxury markets like France, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain, also has the skill set to identify and access ones that offer appealing opportunities. “The analytical process that precedes entry into a new market is rigorous, as is the case with the selection of any partners we collaborate with, and all are subject to detailed due diligence before we commence operations. In this, we can rely on the special resources of a well-established international network, which helps us to clearly identify the features of a market that make it stand out as interesting. This brought John Taylor to the Spanish market, which continues to offer so much potential exactly because of its inherent appeal and the fact that it is still well priced by European standards.”
The same is of course true of the luxury segment in a prime Moroccan destination such as Marrakesh, whose infrastructure and lifestyle amenities are being upgraded all the time. “Make no mistake, there is and for some time has been strong international demand for prime real estate such as renovated riads within the historic medina section of Marrakesh and the beautiful modern villas in the select Palmeraie area just 20 minutes from the city centre. Here you can enjoy a luxurious country club environment with the seductively exotic touch that makes Marrakesh so charming, yet within a country that is politically stable and economically secure,” says Iván.
“Morocco is a country in motion, jointly hosting the 2030 Football World Cup with Spain and Portugal, as well as developing new ports, industries, and resort areas. It is investing with regional and international partners to realise the great potential it has and being so close to Europe makes it a fascinating new market to focus upon, though of course we continue to focus very strongly on our Spanish ‘home market’, where John Taylor is introducing its special method of working among others into areas such as the Costa del Sol. I am confident and enthusiastic about the market, as 160 years of experience has taught us that there is always a place for quality and distinction.”