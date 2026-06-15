John Taylor - 160 Years Of Real Estate Experience In Expansion

John Taylor is not an everyday property firm. With a trajectory of over 160 years, this luxury market specialist originally founded in France in 1864 has built up a track record like no other and now forms an international group that covers diverse markets such as Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and others. Industry expert Iván Barrondo has been the company’s CEO for Spain and Andorra since it opened its first office in Madrid, and he is now overseeing its expansion into the highly interesting Moroccan upper segment as well as continued Spanish growth with new offices in Barcelona, the Costa Brava, and the Costa del Sol.

“John Taylor offers premium sales, rental, and investment services within the Spanish and Andorran markets,” says Iván, whose background in Economics and Business Management formed the foundation for a career dedicated primarily to the real estate sector. “As a brand, we have grown outwards into Spain from our original focus on Madrid’s luxury segment and now cover all the premium areas within the country. This includes a network of offices in Madrid and the Balearic Islands that will be augmented by more in Catalonia, Málaga, and Marbella within the near future. Apart from overseeing the general operation of John Taylor for Spain and Andorra, I also source new markets and partners for further growth and of course curate the standard of our service and offering along with our team.”

After more than 160 years of uninterrupted business operations, the firm counts upon a loyal and growing international client base of HNW individuals from across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. “In this, the reputation for integrity, know-how, transparency, service, and efficiency that the John Taylor brand has built up and carefully maintained over all these years, is a key asset that gives it a competitive advantage in the market,” says Iván, “and this is particularly important within a luxury segment where skill and discretion form the basis for a special level of expertise that our kind of client seeks and relies upon. We therefore not only source beautiful homes and investment opportunities but also have the infrastructure to guide buyers through the process with fluency and security, whether they are buying within Europe or in an exciting new market such as Morocco – which is presenting excellent opportunities both from an investment and a lifestyle perspective.”