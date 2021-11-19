Leading Property Agents of Marbella

A great believer in working together rather than jealously guarding one’s own domain, José Carlos has breathed new life into the LPA and encouraged all the leading agencies to join forces within it. “Our industry has long suffered from the bad image that comes from unprofessional and at times even unscrupulous companies and individuals operating within it, made possible by the fact that it is so easy to become an estate agent nowadays.” He refers to the fact that where once there was a professional qualification requirement and the need to invest in highly visible offices and proactive marketing, the internet has lowered the threshold considerably.

“One cannot and should not want to stop progress, but change always brings positives and negatives, and through the LPA our mission is to protect both individual homeowners and buyers, as well as Marbella’s reputation and that of the serious property professionals working within it.” In an age where you can land at the airport, build a website, flood it with properties from an MLS (multiple listing service) and launch into the business without knowledge of the area, language, real estate market or indeed the legal, fiscal and urban planning ramifications involved, the need for an organisation that champions integrity, know-how and transparency is greater than ever.

“The first mission of the LPA was to bring all those companies that meet high criteria of expertise, service and reputation together in an organisation where we share knowledge, information and ideas on how to keep improving the professional standards of our sector. This is not an elitist or exclusive grouping but one that sets the bar high so that the names that make up its membership stand for quality and engender peace of mind among vendors and buyers alike,” says José Carlos. “The next is to establish within the LPA a centre of transparent public and professional information, to provide vocational training courses and updates, as well as conferences, seminars and the publication of concise, focused communication on topics as diverse as market trends, land and property valuation, customer service, urban planning, investment, property development, modern and sustainable construction technologies, as well as legal, financial and fiscal topics.”

Ultimately, this will lead to a fully-fledged real estate academy, standardised documentation and contracts (already in progress) and also protocols and procedures that adapt the best international practise in real estate to local conditions. “We want the Costa del Sol and its real estate sector to be the best they can be, to fight bad practice, promote good practice and in the process develop a quality seal that guarantees consistency of service, technical expertise and integrity, and in so doing gives our clients peace of mind.”

Transparency and innovation are dominant elements within this drive for change and renewal within the region’s property sector, and it involves the LPA having the ability to effectively lobby for clearer and faster access to all relevant property documentation (for professionals and clients respectively), for clarification of the legal status of properties and new planning directives particularly in Marbella, and for best possible practice on the part of real estate companies, local authorities and all those involved in this industry.

As always, it takes realists such as José Carlos León to bring such ideas to life.