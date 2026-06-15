Journey Through Time at Canfranc Estación

A Royal Hideaway Hotel

It is difficult to imagine a hotel more romantic or nostalgic than the Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – a five-star, grand luxury property in the stunning Aragonese Pyrenees in Huesca, in the northeast of Spain. It is located in the historic International Canfranc Railway Station, an emblem of industrial architecture, inaugurated in 1928 and declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 2002. Once considered one of the most vital railway complexes in Europe in the early 20th century, it has been transformed into a luxury hotel through an extensive restoration project that has preserved its essence while creating a new 21st-century icon.

The Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has made history as the first establishment in Aragón to receive a second Michelin Key. Only 12 hotels in Spain hold this recognition, which the prestigious guide awards to properties that offer an exceptional stay.

The hotel immerses guests in history through an experience that redefines contemporary luxury. Its strong link with France is evident in its architectural style, reminiscent of 19th-century French stations like the Musée d’Orsay in Paris – a former grand railway station built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition. Designed by architect Fernando Ramírez de Dampierre, Canfranc Estación features hallmark elements of the period, including slate roofs, dormer windows, Art Deco pinnacles, and a large central dome. Built entirely of concrete, iron, stone, and glass, it is considered one of the greatest jewels of Spanish industrial architecture.