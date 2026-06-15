Journey Through Time at Canfranc Estación

Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Canfranc Estación, A Royal Hideaway Hotel
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of The Canfranc Estación, A Royal Hideaway Hotel
A Royal Hideaway Hotel
It is difficult to imagine a hotel more romantic or nostalgic than the Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – a five-star, grand luxury property in the stunning Aragonese Pyrenees in Huesca, in the northeast of Spain. It is located in the historic International Canfranc Railway Station, an emblem of industrial architecture, inaugurated in 1928 and declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 2002. Once considered one of the most vital railway complexes in Europe in the early 20th century, it has been transformed into a luxury hotel through an extensive restoration project that has preserved its essence while creating a new 21st-century icon.
The Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has made history as the first establishment in Aragón to receive a second Michelin Key. Only 12 hotels in Spain hold this recognition, which the prestigious guide awards to properties that offer an exceptional stay.
The hotel immerses guests in history through an experience that redefines contemporary luxury. Its strong link with France is evident in its architectural style, reminiscent of 19th-century French stations like the Musée d’Orsay in Paris – a former grand railway station built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition. Designed by architect Fernando Ramírez de Dampierre, Canfranc Estación features hallmark elements of the period, including slate roofs, dormer windows, Art Deco pinnacles, and a large central dome. Built entirely of concrete, iron, stone, and glass, it is considered one of the greatest jewels of Spanish industrial architecture.
The hotel’s elegant rooms are designed with noble materials such as wood and brass, rich fabrics like velvet, and a colour palette inspired by the 1920s. They are enhanced by Art Deco elements and textile details that remain in constant dialogue with local culture and tradition. Guests can choose from seven room categories, ranging from the Deluxe room for two to the Deluxe Suite for eight, with two connected suites. Most offer stunning mountainside views.
Nature plays a key role in making a stay here special. The surrounding landscape fades into a dense forested area, and the renowned ski resorts of Candanchú and Astún are nearby. The hotel is also near the Somport Pass – a mountainous area that is particularly beautiful in the winter, when its peaks are covered in snow. Hikers can choose from a range of routes near the hotel, all of which pass through stunning natural sites such as the Cueva de las Güixas and the Valles Occidentales Natural Park. The village of Canfranc, dating back to the 11th century, has several points of interest, including a number of beautiful churches.
Equally worth visiting is a bunker route, built to defend the population against potential French invasions that never occurred. These military installations were constructed between 1944 and 1959 and extend across the entire Pyrenees, forming the largest fortification project in Spain after the war.
There are five spaces to enjoy food and drink, though the undoubted star of the collection is Canfranc Express – a Michelin-starred, Repsol Sun-awarded restaurant located inside an early 20th-century railway carriage. The restaurant offers a gastronomic journey to the heart of the region, led by Chef Eduardo Salanova and Sommelier and Dining Room Director Ana Acín. Other venues include El Internacional (offering an informal and relaxed dining experience featuring classic and international recipes), 1928 (serving locally sourced, zero-kilometre products), and the Art Déco Café (for coffee and tapas). For drinks, guests head to The Library to enjoy a wide array of classic and signature cocktails.
The wellness area of the Canfranc Estación comprises a thermal area and a gym equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Advanced treatments, therapeutic massages, a heated pool, and a relaxation area work together to restore peace to the body, mind, and soul. This zone also has a tea and infusion station, where guests can savour a cup of tea, a herbal infusion, or a glass of juice.
Finally, the resort offers exclusive experiences, including a guided tour of the premises, private ski or snowboard lessons in Candanchú or Astún, and a private snowshoe walk under the full moon. The latter starts at Candanchú and heads towards the French border, eventually entering a beech forest that is magical on a snowy night under the full moon.