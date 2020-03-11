From Banking to Bodega Owner

But how does a Barcelona-born World Bank Economist end up in this remote corner of the world, I inquire? “It’s a long story,” shrugs Enrique. He was at an airport in Nicaragua leafing through a real estate magazine when he discovered that the old Fábrica was for sale. He bought the property in 2001, spending a decade restoring the factory, working two construction teams and juggling permit applications from a multitude of government departments. As a testament to Enrique’s vision, the project won the distinguished Hispana Nostra award in 2018. The award recognised the rehabilitation of the factory using period materials, and the harmonious recuperation of the land, dedicated to organic wine production and oenotourism. The complex has been declared a Historical Industrial Monument and a Site of Cultural Interest.

Continuing our visit, we are led into the old sheet metal workshop, which has served as their bodega since 2014. The early-industrial stonewalls contrast the contemporary looking recycled wood ceiling with an enormous walnut tree growing straight through it. “We only make varietal wines,” says Fernando, adding that the limited production allows their wines to remain in the barrels for two winters before bottling. The estate has Europe’s southernmost plantation of Pinot Noir grapes, producing sublime wine.

All the grapevines are grown organically and harvested following the lunar cycle. “We grow native species in danger of disappearing, such as Tintilla and Moscatel Morisco,” explains Enrique. Wine from the latter grape, which is autochthonous to La Serranía de Ronda, was rated 94% by the Gúia Peñin (Spanish equivalent of Robert Parker) in its first year of production. It continues to excel in quality and is considered one of the best white wines in Andalucía.

Organic and Artisan

La Fábrica’s annual production is 10 – 15,000 numbered bottles of five single- grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Moscatel Morisco, Tintilla de Rota, Garnacha Tinta and Cabernet. Following the estate’s sustainability mission, only clean renewable energy is utilised (wind, solar and hydroelectric power). Their wine is produced without chemicals or artificial yeast, only using minimal amounts of sulphites if necessary. The bottles are recycled glass with names printed directly on the surface with non-toxic ink, using natural corks and beeswax seals, produced on the estate. Only 1/10 of the land is dedicated to organic agriculture, the rest of the 30-hectare estate is Mediterranean oak, cork oak and chestnut forest.

Making artisan wine is more labour intensive than regular production. La Fábrica therefore accepts international volunteers to assist them, with Markus and Fernando teaching them about organic wine production. Even the pressing is done the traditional way, so I offer our feet for the next harvest…

We taste their 2018 Moscatel Morisco and Pinot Noir, soon to be bottled. Being accustomed to the traditionally heavy Ronda vinos, la Fábrica’s wines are more like French vintages – delightfully dry, elegant yet complex. Each wine has a distinctive character, which varies year to year. “Our objective is to produce distinguished single-grape organic wines,” says Fernando who, in spite of his young age, is the true nose of the bodega.