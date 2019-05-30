Finca Cortesin feels like a landed country estate set within the rolling hills between Estepona and Casares. Look up and you see the mighty mountain ranges of the Andalusian interior; look downwards and your gaze cascades towards the broad blue of the Mediterranean Sea, which not so far from here merges with the sea-green of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a wonderfully natural and panoramic setting between mountains and sea, where you feel like a special guest the minute you enter the estate.

The Kabuki Raw Experience

More than a restaurant, Kabuki Raw is an experience in the truest fine dining sense. It takes Japanese cuisine to a whole new level and in places merges it with the best that the Mediterranean has to offer, combined with an open-kitchen concept and first-class service. This is food for people who enjoy the better things in life, and while you can order á la carte, why deprive yourself of the sensory journey offered by its tasting menus.

We did, and found it to be a unique encounter that followed several themes inspired by Japan’s classical Kabuki Theatre. Full of fire and flavour, the opening act is centred upon Aka (red), which kicks off in style with two exquisitely presented dishes: a delicately flavoured oyster in Ponzu sauce and Scallops Usuzukuri in a gorgeous Miso sauce. Both are served in a shell and send your taste buds on a flavoursome journey of discovery.

This entrée is followed by Squid Tempura and a Millefeuille of Eel, Pear and Avocado that is a perfect example of exciting, sophisticated dining. The opening part of the tasting menu is concluded with an amuse bouche of green apple sorbet infused with Palo Cortado sherry. The second part of the menu is called Ao, for azure blue, and it takes one from fiery passion to the ‘elevation of the inner spirit’ with dishes such as an Espeto of Usuzukuri and thinly sliced white Adobo Gaditano fish from Cádiz topped with fried flour.