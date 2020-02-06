Why is Acidity Detrimental to Health?

The body can essentially be in two states: acidic or alkaline. Excessive acidity can lead to many serious health problems, including accelerated ageing, because harmful bacteria, viruses, and candida thrive in acidic environments. In alkaline environments, however, they have a hard time growing. Most bottled waters have a pH of between 4 to 8. Kangen water on the other hand, has a pH of between 8.5 and 9.5 – a far more alkaline beverage that promotes better hydration.

How can You Enjoy Kangen Water at Home?

The Kangen Water machine is a small device you can hook up to your tap water system. When water passes through it, it is electrified by eight platinum plates. This process – called electrolysis – changes the molecular structure of water. The result is micro-clustered water – which results when tap water (containing 10-20 molecules per cluster) is ionised. These clusters break down to smaller groups containing five to eight molecules. This allows for quicker penetration into the body’s cells through tiny channels called aquaporins – and the result is improved hydration.

Upping the Antioxidant Quotient

The Kangen Water machine adds molecular hydrogen to water, thus making it a potent antioxidant. This is great news for your health but also for your skin – since oxidants help battle the free radicals that cause skin to lose firmness and elasticity. Kangen Water can therefore make a great addition to your regular beauty routine.