It’s a philosophy that makes the two principals of Kare Design want to enthuse their clients with the colours, textures, shapes and creative artistry behind the furnishing pieces they produce each season – and given the public’s reaction to the brand, it’s an approach that is catching on fast. “We’ve had some very successful collections, but as we don’t like to get staid and rest on our laurels, so we keep the ‘house style’ fresh by always looking for new inspiration, the latest design trends to infuse in our work, and new creations that can be both an evolution and a revolution when compared with the previous season’s offering.”

Home Couture Inspired by Joy

For the people behind Kare Design, home décor – be it in the form of sofas, cupboards, tables, beds and sideboards or chairs, puffs, home art or a wide range of accessories – should not only be visually attractive and functional, but also inspiring. “It should inspire a sense of wellbeing and make your heart race,” says Dan Tasca, who has brought this fast-growing brand to Marbella with the opening of a new showroom on the Golden Mile. One of more than 100 stores worldwide, it isn’t stocked in a standard way, but draws from a large and diverse collection of home furnishing and decorative items to offer styles and individual pieces that cater to the Marbella market while also offering it something fresh and new.

Already successful across Europe and in Spanish markets such as Barcelona and Mallorca, in Marbella Kare Design is tailor-made to local tastes, needs and requirements. “We offer everything from individual accessories and furniture pieces in the shop to a full decoration service for private homeowners, property developers and commercial premises alike.” In this, the interior design can draw on a wealth of colours, textures, materials and shapes, for Kare Design doesn’t hold back when it comes to offering a broad range of possibilities. “Interior designers and homeowners have taken to us for this reason, as with our products it is possible not just to inject a home with colour and beauty, but also to place your personal stamp on it and ensure that no two properties look the same,” says Dan.