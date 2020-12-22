A Passion for Quality Food

Keto Royale also pride themselves on sourcing quality ingredients locally and make everything in-house including their already renowned Keto breads and homemade sauces.

The family run restaurant opened in February of 2020. Sam is one of the original founders of one of the coast’s most successful restaurants, Organic Market & Food. Both Sam & Adam are very passionate about food and sharing it with others to inspire a healthier way of living. The food is made with love and care which truly is evident once you taste it!