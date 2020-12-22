Keto Royale is an elegant and unique new addition to Marbella’s restaurant scene, and the only Keto restaurant in Spain!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ♥
The New Local Favourite
Located in San Pedro on Calle Jose Pintor Caballero, just behind Supersol, this beautifully decorated restaurant offers an entirely innovative menu centred around ketogenic diet principles. A low carb, high fat way of eating that can help achieve weight loss, blood sugar management, and other health-related goals. It is also entirely sugar-free and gluten-free, so perfect for coeliacs or anyone who is intolerant to gluten.
Keto At Its Best
Health benefits aside, the menu is dynamic, delicious and caters to all dietary preferences including lots of plant-based options. From decadent chocolate fudge cake to flavour-packed homemade enchiladas and protein-waffles, it’s hard to believe that everything is entirely sugar and gluten free once you try it.
A Passion for Quality Food
Keto Royale also pride themselves on sourcing quality ingredients locally and make everything in-house including their already renowned Keto breads and homemade sauces.
The family run restaurant opened in February of 2020. Sam is one of the original founders of one of the coast’s most successful restaurants, Organic Market & Food. Both Sam & Adam are very passionate about food and sharing it with others to inspire a healthier way of living. The food is made with love and care which truly is evident once you taste it!
Keto Royale Kafe
Calle Jose Pintor Caballero San Pedro de Alcántara. Tel: 951 810 616.
WORDS CHANELLE BARNES PHOTOGRAPHY CHANELLE BARNES & KEVIN HORN