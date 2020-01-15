Smeg

This Italian designer appliance brand has built a name for fun-filled rounded shapes, bright happy colours and products that are just as practical as they are pretty to behold. A Smeg fridge, toaster, mixer, kettle or coffee maker might just be what your somewhat too serious kitchen needs to give it some good-looking sense of fun and style. The designs are prettily retro-modern in the style of the Fiat 500, and their colour ranges suit both boys, girls and those who cohabitate. Smeg have even added a range of ovens, extractors and dishwashers to round off an assortment of appliances that you can’t wait to use.

KitchenAid

Who says Smeg also says KitchenAid, for while the two brands have their own distinct character they clearly inhabit the same niche of the market. The American brand looks a little more businesslike, but every bit as retro-attractive, with the iconic food processor scoring top points for its looks. Like Smeg, KitchenAid also produces contemporary designs, but not surprisingly it is the elegantly curved and attractively colour-toned ones that catch the eye.

Alessi

The ultimate designer brand, Alessi produces smaller kitchen items that represent styling in its purest form. While its teapots, coffee makers and juice extractors are certainly design-led, the name would not have survived had they not also been practical and functional. And if the items you peruse look as if they were designed by architects you’ve hit it on the nail, for the range contains pieces created by the likes of Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Toyo Ito and Philippe Starck.

Whether you enjoy linear modern geometry and stark efficiency or like to splurge out on a bit of colour, fun and frivolity in your kitchen, the cabinets, large appliances and smaller items offer a world of design options that are further enhanced by lighting, artwork and, of course, modern domotics that will have your meal or cup of coffee ready when you get home. Welcome to the kitchen of tomorrow.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ALESSI, SMEG AND KITCHENAID