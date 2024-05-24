The story behind its conception is fascinating. Back in 2021, the company’s Co-Founder and CEO, Iheb Triki was involved in a four-day camping trip in the Tunisian Sahara Desert with a party of others, an undertaking that meant transporting copious amounts of water for the team. As well as seeing lots of plastic bottles discarded by previous visitors, he noticed that each morning the tents they were sleeping in were dripping wet with water droplets – in the desert! Surprisingly, the Sahara Desert can actually have a humidity as high as 80 per cent.

Being an Ecole Polytechnique Engineer, a UC Berkeley MSc graduate, and a renewable energy and water sector professional with a diverse work experience, it didn’t take long for him to envision capturing the water and overcoming the dependency on all the harmful plastic. As he thought about it, a dream began to form to devise a means of extracting water from the atmosphere so that families everywhere could have a source of fresh water.

Together with co-founder, Mohamed Ali, they perfected a system that not only produces many litres of water daily, but that also renders the water safe for drinking. So began the birth of the Kumulus Water converter, a machine that is simply connected to the mains but can also operate solely from solar panels if desired – ideal for installing in off grid locations, like the desert!

The concept was so appealing that it was selected by the Tunisian government and the European Innovation Council as one of the most promising startups eligible for EIC funding and went on to raise $1,000,000. This was the impetus the fledgling company needed to start an expansion drive with the recruitment of qualified staff and the launch of a production programme.