The popular town of Ronda, famous for its spectacular gorge, is now the location of the world’s first signature olive oil mill and museum, the creation of celebrated international designer, Philippe Starck.
Words Louise Cook-Edwards, Photography Gary Edwards And Courtesy Of La Almazara
Nestled within twenty-six hectares of olive groves, and overlooking breathtaking vistas of the verdant valley and Serranía de Ronda, LA Almazara has been conceived as a comprehensive visitor attraction, paying homage to nature, art, and andalusian traditions and to the fascinating process of producing organic olive oil, Spain’s very own ‘liquid gold’.
Offering a feast for the senses, the striking new mill and museum are the fruit of the imagination of world-renowned designer, Philippe Starck, whose creative genius is evident in every aspect of this inspirational new visitor enticement.
Just two kilometres outside Ronda, less than a ten-minute drive from the famous gorge, in the wilds of the countryside, the striking new olive mill rises up from the land, a vast terracotta coloured cube, dubbed the ‘toro’, or bull, complete with horns, a Picasso-esque eye, and a tail.
The project was conceived back in 2005, when Starck was commissioned to create packaging for the LA Organic brand of olive oil. Gaining traction over time, with six prolific investors including Starck himself, LA Almazara began to take shape. The first stone of the twenty-two million euro investment was laid in 2021.
Opened by dignitaries in October 2024, LA Almazara represents an innovative vision fusing tradition and modernity, consolidating Ronda as a destination for culture, gastronomic tourism, and now, thanks to Starck, design. The renowned French architect has a special affinity for Spain and the collaboration with the olive oil producer is nothing short of spectacular.
Starck sees LA Almazara as a “temple to the glory of eternal olive oil.” The building could be described as ‘monolithic’ with no superfluous details, real and authentic. Built to respect the ecology of the environment, the structure is designed with recycled concrete and recycled plastic. ›
With a visionary mind, Philippe Starck’s creativity stems from the idea of improving the lives of as many people as possible. A prolific architect and designer, Starck’s signature can be found on an eclectic range of creations including stunning hotels, restaurants, and furniture. There is no end to the ingenuity of the celebrated designer, who pens his creations on paper, rather than a computer screen. An obsessive creator, Starck has more than eleven thousand patents to his name.
The designer’s vision for LA Almazara was to capture the quintessence of Andalucía in two standout buildings that are, at once, austere, rigorous, extreme, timeless, and passionate.
An Unparalleled Sensory Experience
A visit to LA Almazara is unique from the get-go. Pulling off the country road into the LA Organic olive grove, a spacious car park peppered with striking artworks by Spanish and international artists sets the mood for an immersive experience which cleverly blends the worlds of art, nature, architecture, and olive oil. Lovingly produced and harvested by traditional manual methods in the centuries old Finca La Amarilla, which gives the brand its name, LA Organic is a family-run enterprise.
Firstly, you step into the so-called ‘Greenhouse’ a 500m2 space encompassing a shop, restaurant, tasting area, and a projection room. Open from 10am-3pm, here you can enjoy breakfast or tapas and purchase a range of LA Organic olive oils.
However, to fully appreciate what LA Almazara has to offer, indulge your senses with a guided visit to the centuries old olive groves and the strikingly contemporary mill and museum, at the hand of a friendly guide who will bring the vision of the project to life, finishing off the tour with an olive oil tasting session.
During the brief, but intense, ninety-minute visit, you will be immersed in the wonderful world of olive oil. Lauded for its health benefits and widely coveted by foodies the world over, this golden elixir is one of Spain’s major exports, accounting for an astonishing forty-five per cent of global production.
Start in the olive groves, which comprise some twenty types of olive tree, from a possible two hundred varieties worldwide. Strolling among ancient and young trees hailing from Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, the guide will give you an insight into the difference between green and black olives, the best time for harvesting, the process of both mechanical and manual harvesting… as well as how to identify the age of an olive tree.
The ‘Toro’ Mill & Museum
From the olive groves you can appreciate the unique building of the world’s first olive oil museum, a Starck masterpiece evoking the quintessence of Andalusian life. Cleverly combining a museum with large-scale artworks as well as a working olive mill, the exterior of the giant terracotta cube is known as the ‘toro’, or bull, complete with horn, mouth, and tail… Fittingly, one wall incorporates a gigantic olive.
Philippe Starck’s eye-catching ‘toro’ inspired building has divided opinion among locals; some feel that the vast terracotta cube structure of the mill interrupts the beauty of the landscape. Admittedly the cubist shape, jutting horn, 3D olive, and the terrace suspended on gigantic chains are a far cry from traditional Andalusian architecture.
However, when up close and personal with this unique olive mill – and the first olive oil museum in the world – you can clearly sense Starck’s passion for Andalusian culture which permeates every aspect of the design, while honouring Ronda’s history, landmarks, famous figures, and olive oil itself.
The interior of the twenty-eight metre-high mill is abundantly dark; light is the enemy of good olive oil. Clever lighting along with illuminated panels and showcases cast light on the exhibits explaining the history of extra virgin olive oil, its production, the health properties, and uses.
Ara Starck, the designer’s artist daughter, has created striking murals of key figures in the history of Ronda bringing to life the walls and ceiling of the museum… and blending together past and present in an illuminating ambience.
On one wall is a reproduction of Goya’s portrait of the famous Ronda bullfighter, Pedro Romero, and engulfing the ceiling is a huge canvas depicting a humble farm worker collecting olives, with nods to the Puente Nuevo over the gorge, the famous Ronda bullring – the oldest in Spain – and a river of olive oil…
Towering above, is an anonymous, oversized ceramic bust; the ‘everyman’ representing the workers, the public, the locals, and all of humanity; the figure is very much a symbol of Starck’s philosophy of ‘democratic design’.
Feasting The Senses
Adjoining the restaurant, the huge terrace suspended on mammoth chains is sure to become a must-see venue in which to enjoy fine local dishes, cheeses, preserves, and locally produced wines while drinking in the fabulous views of the Serranía de Ronda.
The pièce de résistance is the giant, gleaming metallic shoot connecting the olive grove outside with the working mill in the basement of the building. During harvesting, freshly picked olives are loaded into the shoot and, with a deafening roar, they pass down the metal pipe into the waiting hopper, the large deposit that can be seen through the glass floor to the working mill in the basement.
The spectacular facility includes two oversized fireplaces adding warmth and drama to the industrial feel of the building. The second horn of the ‘toro’ – one inside and one out – completes the scene.
Evoo Tasting
The visit finalises back in the ‘Greenhouse’ with an olive oil tasting. Sitting perched on high stools, visitors are given four samples of different varieties of LA Organic’s extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): Suave, Intense, Crianza, and Oro.
Guests are encouraged to savour the oil with their senses, firstly with the eyes, appreciating the delicate golden hues, some yellow, some more golden or green. Then with the nose, and finally, in the mouth experiencing the texture on the tongue and detecting the fruity or spicy hints in the oils, finishing by mopping up the golden liquid with crusty bread to catch every last drop. If you were not familiar with Picual, Hojiblanca, Arbequina and Picudo – all types of olive – you soon will be. The visit concludes with browsing the delicious produce of LA Organic from the well-stocked store of olive oil and other edibles.
It is possible to take the visit to LA Almazara to ever more luxurious heights, adding in gourmet tapas and even chartering helicopter transfers and a private guide for a full-on 5-star experience. You can also choose to picnic or dine among the centuries old olive trees, or even produce your own, labelled olive oil.
Completing LA Almazara is a boutique hotel set in a 19th century cortijo lovingly restored by architect Stefano Robotti in collaboration with Philippe Starck. Combining traditional Andalusian charm and calm minimalism, a stay here offers style and relaxation with serene views of the beautiful Serranía de Ronda.
INFO
LA Almazara – LA Organic
Ctra. Ardales , A367 km 39,5 Ronda.
Pre-book a visit at 10.30am or 12.30pm
www.almazaralaorganic.com