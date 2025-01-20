Nestled within twenty-six hectares of olive groves, and overlooking breathtaking vistas of the verdant valley and Serranía de Ronda, LA Almazara has been conceived as a comprehensive visitor attraction, paying homage to nature, art, and andalusian traditions and to the fascinating process of producing organic olive oil, Spain’s very own ‘liquid gold’.

Offering a feast for the senses, the striking new mill and museum are the fruit of the imagination of world-renowned designer, Philippe Starck, whose creative genius is evident in every aspect of this inspirational new visitor enticement.

Just two kilometres outside Ronda, less than a ten-minute drive from the famous gorge, in the wilds of the countryside, the striking new olive mill rises up from the land, a vast terracotta coloured cube, dubbed the ‘toro’, or bull, complete with horns, a Picasso-esque eye, and a tail.

The project was conceived back in 2005, when Starck was commissioned to create packaging for the LA Organic brand of olive oil. Gaining traction over time, with six prolific investors including Starck himself, LA Almazara began to take shape. The first stone of the twenty-two million euro investment was laid in 2021.

Opened by dignitaries in October 2024, LA Almazara represents an innovative vision fusing tradition and modernity, consolidating Ronda as a destination for culture, gastronomic tourism, and now, thanks to Starck, design. The renowned French architect has a special affinity for Spain and the collaboration with the olive oil producer is nothing short of spectacular.

Starck sees LA Almazara as a “temple to the glory of eternal olive oil.” The building could be described as ‘monolithic’ with no superfluous details, real and authentic. Built to respect the ecology of the environment, the structure is designed with recycled concrete and recycled plastic. ›

With a visionary mind, Philippe Starck’s creativity stems from the idea of improving the lives of as many people as possible. A prolific architect and designer, Starck’s signature can be found on an eclectic range of creations including stunning hotels, restaurants, and furniture. There is no end to the ingenuity of the celebrated designer, who pens his creations on paper, rather than a computer screen. An obsessive creator, Starck has more than eleven thousand patents to his name.

The designer’s vision for LA Almazara was to capture the quintessence of Andalucía in two standout buildings that are, at once, austere, rigorous, extreme, timeless, and passionate.