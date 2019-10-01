Holm is a perfectionist through and through. We recall an occasion on which he invited essential to dine at Magna Café, which he had just started managing at the time. He had hired a talented Latvian Chef whom he asked to prepare 20 dishes for our small table. The result was, as you can imagine, perfect. Holm knows how to attract, retain, and refine top talent.

His eye for detail is present in the brand new décor of La Campana, which adds plenty of sophistication and sartorial flair to the space. Serious grey-hued walls are married to designer chandeliers, modern art, photography, and an eye-catching image of a leopard at one end of the restaurant. The ambience is elegant yet laidback – quite a hard balance to achieve yet one that seems effortless at this establishment. A brand new terrace was added to the restaurant for outdoor dining, perfect for a romantic dinner on a balmy evening. Every Chef is famed for a dish, product, or technique. In Holm’s case, the secret is definitely in his sauces. He has assistants in the kitchen, yet he makes every elaborate one of these by himself. Arguably best known at La Campana is the lobster sauce, which makes a lovely dipping treat for the selection of fish and seafood dishes. Thus, one dining companion ordered a monkfish and prawn skewer, served with the creamy, flavour-packed dipping treat that brought the ‘wow’ factor into the equation. Speaking of the monkfish, the presentation is worthy of mention. Served on a vertical skewer that rocks gently when the plate is moved, it highlighted the colour and quality of the ingredients in a visually impactful manner.

Expect to find Holm’s creative interpretations of classic dishes at La Campana. One fine example is the foie gras, served with green apple, gel made from violets, and berries. Holm flambeed the apple in Calvados, creating a fine caramelised top layer that is delightfully delicate.