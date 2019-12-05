An Architectural Home

Looking around these days, one gets the impression that there is much of a sameness around, with little in the way of personal styling to set homes apart and give them an exclusive character of their own. A true architectural home, however, may be inspired by a particular style but it is defined by the bespoke design solution and creativity that have gone into its making.

Creativity is linked to know-how, both technical and artistic, as well as a sensory understanding and a pleasure in one’s work, and this is something shared by Beny Nadel of Xquisit Homes and architect Ismael Mérida, whose collaboration on this project has produced a villa with a style and visual vocabulary that is not only distinct, but will stand the test of time.

Why? It starts with the proportions and distribution, for while we laymen tend to focus on the overall styling and design details, an architect commences the process by thinking about how to proportion the required home and its specifications within the space available, evaluating also the topography, orientation, (sun)light and views.

“I was very fortunate to work with an owner who had sufficient confidence in me to give me a relatively free hand,” says Ismael of Ismael Mérida Arquitectos. The result was a greater deviation from the mean, for it produced a property of purer architectural design with bespoke made-to-measure spatial, technical, functional and aesthetic qualities.

In other words, a more unique home… and you notice it in the easy aspect of the villa, whose elegance and lack of overbearing volume catch the eye. This is thanks to a clever use and distribution of space, light and materials, which also lead to a very free-flowing, pleasant interior and exterior layout that is both practical and welcoming.

“We kept the sleek, white-plastered vernacular,” says Ismael, “but added wood, travertine stone and also dark grey-toned aluminium frames for the large, panoramic windows.” Opting for top quality frames is one of those details that sets the villa apart, for it allows for a slender, more elegant design that is also functional.