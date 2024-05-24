Visions That Take Shape

Sally learned her trade in London, studying interior design and working with leading studios until she made the move to Marbella, where she collaborated on projects with local stylists before founding Blackshaw. “It was and continues to be my main focus, and is the business from which everything flows,” says the designer whose knowing eye includes not only home decoration and furnishing but also entire construction and development projects.

“I found my voice as a designer and brought some British and other European influences both internally and architecturally, but always within the context of the home, the client, and the setting.” This includes the capacity to work with the finest high end quality soft furnishings and finishes, a feature that has since become highly prized by many a homeowner. “We brought a softer touch of elegance and style to the homes we decorated, and to great visual effect.”

That said, hers is an approach characterised by creative flexibility and the desire to design for each individual home. “We have a very broad palette to work with, including the finest fabrics from Britain, France, and Italy, as well as top Spanish and Italian furnishings and our own team of craftsmen and artisans.

Taken together, it means we can accommodate just about every taste and home configuration, and produce fresh new home interiors in a wide variety of styles.”