There are hotels, there are holiday properties, and there is Leiro Residences, where the two flow into one.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Higuerón Resort
We are familiar with the choice between hotels, aparthotels, and private villas and apartments that are available to holidaymakers. In fact, this combination of options is one of the main pillars that the economy of the Costa del Sol, and many others, is built upon, but after decades of doing it this way people are now refining the concept and coming up with new ways to finetune and improve upon the experiences that form such a beloved part of our lives.
As a company that has evolved from the hospitality and property development and management sectors, Higuerón Resort can certainly be said to be an expert in real estate and the running of hotels and resorts, a specialised skill that has been honed over decades of catering to the evolving trends in design, tourism, and consumer expectations. In the process, it has not only become a leader in the field, but also an innovator on the Costa del Sol.
Higuerón Resort is the product of the above evolution. It is a master planned residential resort between Marbella and Málaga that blends the amenities of a stylish holiday destination with the pleasures of residential living in a country club environment, with such features as 24-hour gated security, spa and wellness facilities, a professional gym with expert coaches, tennis and padel club, beach volleyball, restaurants, and a panoramic rooftop pool bar.
Merging The Best Of Home And Resort
Situated close to the beaches of Fuengirola, Higuerón Resort is an exclusive oasis that offers all the above along with private shuttles to local amenities, luxurious homes in a leafy setting, and a design collection hotel that offers superlative five-star service and ambience with a very select and personal touch. This is a spot on the Costa del Sol where living and vacationing on a sunny coast and Mediterranean setting come together, and it is here that Higuerón Resort have created luxury experiences for a new age.
Leiro Residences is a stylish modern complex, but not as you know it. This collection of 6 villas and 26 apartments and penthouses is offered as a contemporary, design-led boutique hotel that features modern comforts and technology. However, it goes further both in concept and in execution to offer a unique look, feel and content that is geared towards the future – to be expected from a company that has long stood out for its focus on sustainability, well-being, and a creative, artistic approach to designing homes and hospitality venues.
Leiro Residences stands out for attractive sleek architectural design, large panoramic windows that make the most of those spectacular coastal and sea views, and an offering that redefines the concept of a stylish, luxurious holiday stay by blending the best of a home and resort. In other words, the comfort, space and privacy as well as flexibility and familiarity of a home merged with the service and leisure amenities of a deluxe hotel that offers personal concierge service. It is a way of vacationing designed around the concept of absolute comfort and enjoyment.
A Resort That Comes To You
Leiro Residences is a personal oasis of luxury within a resort. All the amenities of Higuerón Resort are within a stroll, including fine dining, the spa and fitness centre, swimming pools, rooftop bar and pool club, as well as other sports facilities, personal trainers, and a whole range of well-being and beauty treatments. Pampering of all sorts is on your doorstep in this country club setting surrounded by nature, but it also comes to you.
In design and layout as well as services, Leiro Residences is configured to offer the ultimate combination of hotel and villa-penthouse, with a flowing interior layout that is both practical and designed to allow guests to make the most of private facilities such as a drop-edge pool, bar, chill-out area, outdoor dining, spa with sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room, as well as home cinema, gym, and entertainment areas.
The villas and apartments of Leiro Residences look and feel like luxurious modern homes – and they are – but where living areas are typically divided into separate rooms and zones in conventional properties, here they flow into one another to provide a series of true lifestyle spaces that make you just want to put down your suitcases and live the life. Your ‘home’ feels like the ultimate blend of house and hotel suite, and it’s geared for the very best lifestyle enjoyment.
Art, nature and resort amenities surround you, as well as the attractions of the Costa del Sol, but when you stay at Leiro Residences you can also be entirely lazy and have the resort come to you – in the form of personal trainers, catering, health and beauty treatments in your own spa area, waiting staff, or even resident chef, Diego Gallego from Michelin-starred restaurant Sollo. Take cooking lessons from the best, dine under the stars, or entertain in jet-set style with a professional team around you to make it an unforgettable experience.
Ultimately, Leiro Residences is not just design and concept-driven – it is a fresh, new, experience-led offering that focuses on providing the ultimate form of enjoying life under the sun, where everything is at your fingertips and you can immerse yourself in the good life.