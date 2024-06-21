A Resort That Comes To You

Leiro Residences is a personal oasis of luxury within a resort. All the amenities of Higuerón Resort are within a stroll, including fine dining, the spa and fitness centre, swimming pools, rooftop bar and pool club, as well as other sports facilities, personal trainers, and a whole range of well-being and beauty treatments. Pampering of all sorts is on your doorstep in this country club setting surrounded by nature, but it also comes to you.

In design and layout as well as services, Leiro Residences is configured to offer the ultimate combination of hotel and villa-penthouse, with a flowing interior layout that is both practical and designed to allow guests to make the most of private facilities such as a drop-edge pool, bar, chill-out area, outdoor dining, spa with sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room, as well as home cinema, gym, and entertainment areas.

The villas and apartments of Leiro Residences look and feel like luxurious modern homes – and they are – but where living areas are typically divided into separate rooms and zones in conventional properties, here they flow into one another to provide a series of true lifestyle spaces that make you just want to put down your suitcases and live the life. Your ‘home’ feels like the ultimate blend of house and hotel suite, and it’s geared for the very best lifestyle enjoyment.

Art, nature and resort amenities surround you, as well as the attractions of the Costa del Sol, but when you stay at Leiro Residences you can also be entirely lazy and have the resort come to you – in the form of personal trainers, catering, health and beauty treatments in your own spa area, waiting staff, or even resident chef, Diego Gallego from Michelin-starred restaurant Sollo. Take cooking lessons from the best, dine under the stars, or entertain in jet-set style with a professional team around you to make it an unforgettable experience.

Ultimately, Leiro Residences is not just design and concept-driven – it is a fresh, new, experience-led offering that focuses on providing the ultimate form of enjoying life under the sun, where everything is at your fingertips and you can immerse yourself in the good life.