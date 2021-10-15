Hotel Santo Cristo

A short stroll further up Calle Ancha, overlooking the atmospheric Plaza del Santo Cristo, and its accompanying church (the Ermita del Santo Cristo de la Vera Cruz), is the second in the collection of La Ciudadela’s boutique hotels. From this position, the hotel also has stunning views of La Concha Mountain, and its authentic old town credentials are further enhanced by the proximity of Marbella’s finest flamenco tablao, where live performances can still be seen. The fact that this is a very different building, and that it has been treated with the same sense of uniqueness and dedication, is evident the moment you enter.

Modern amenities and 24-hour check-in systems also prevail, but in combination with a highly personal renovation and decorative treatment that highlights the character of Hotel Santo Cristo, and gives it a unique ambience and appeal of its own. The tones here are blue and white where those of Maison Ardois are earthy offset against crisp white walls, but as in all the establishments of La Ciudadela, the furnishings are bespoke and unique – indeed designed by the team itself and manufactured locally, augmented by individual pieces of international origin.

More can be expected on the panoramic rooftop terrace that boasts some of the finest views in downtown Marbella, while at the La Bouganvilla restaurant the emphasis is on the quality of ingredients and skill in a creative, contemporary interpretation of the region’s much-loved cuisine. “Our philosophy is to source everything we can locally, applying the kilometre-zero concept to a desire to be authentically local, though always embellished with international elements and inspiration,” says Miguel Cerván, the passionate force behind the Santo Cristo and Maison Ardois.

With two more elegant old town hotels poised to open soon, La Ciudadela is already considered by many to be the icing on Marbella’s offering of luxury hotels and an embodiment of ‘new luxury’.