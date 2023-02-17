The latest offering by boutique villa developer Andara Villas takes luxury on the Golden Mile in a new and exciting direction. These architecturally styled villas offer the latest design trends in a classical location.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of Andara Villas
When Eric Muller and Paula Tempelaar moved to Marbella in 1996, they struggled to find the kind of property they were looking for. “The homes here were charming and, in many ways luxurious, but they lacked the kind of up-to-date amenities and design references we were used to,” says Eric, so after an exhaustive search the couple decided to buy a plot and build their dream villa in Marbella themselves.
Little did they know that this was the beginning of an unexpected new turn in their careers, for the villa became a design reference that spurred many others. Eric and Paula eventually sold their home and built others, always finding people eager to buy them, and so they’ve become boutique villa developers with more than 20 luxury homes to their name over the past 25 years, including award-winning designs such as ‘Best Villa in Spain’ by the International Property Awards.
“We originally didn’t come from this field, but discovered a hidden passion and talent for design, development and decoration that has been a joy to unfold and evolve,” says Paula, who relishes the creative process. Together, they started a small specialist villa development firm that as one of the pioneers of modern design in Marbella has become synonymous with it.
La Concha Villas
The latest offering of Andara Villas is a select collection of two unique villas in Nagüeles on the Golden Mile. Here, within a few minutes of the beaches and downtown area of Marbella and Puerto Banús, they have created two bespoke luxury homes within panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and La Concha Mountain, after which the villas are named.
Archidom Studio was commissioned to develop a forward-thinking design that applies all the experience Andara Villas has built up over a quarter of a century. As a result, the seven-bedroom villas measuring 1,300m2 on a 2,000m2 plot are beautifully proportioned, built with the latest technology and sustainable construction standards, and finished with fine quality materials, including stone and wood.
Iron adds a truly architectural detail to these homes that represent a move away from stark white. “Modern architecture, by definition, should always be creative, forward looking, and offer a fresh perspective. The styling of La Concha Villas is exactly that, fresh, eye-catching and welcoming,” says Eric, “For these are superbly luxurious homes that offer a tasteful but also very homely living environment.”
A Private Collection
Effectively a mini gated urbanisation of two private villas, La Concha Villas offers a very bespoke proposition for living in one of Marbella’s most sought-after locations. The villas feature a pleasant flow distributed over four levels, including a spectacular rooftop terrace with first-class leisure amenities, a lower floor with private spa, heated indoor swimming pool, professional gym and modern wine cellar, as well as a garage and staff quarters.
Guests use a multi-vehicle carport and will love to spend time on the panoramic terrace overlooking the pools and manicured garden, not to mention the sea. The imposing entrance hall with double-height spiral staircase leads into a spacious and elegant living room, both highlights of design and decoration within the home, offering tantalising views as they flow on to the formal dining area, the outdoor living spaces with lounge, barbecue and dining area, as well as a state-of-the-art show kitchen and a butler’s kitchen with expansive catering capacity.
In addition to seven bedroom suites, including an impressively stylish and cosseting master suite, is a private office, while the main living area includes several reception rooms that look out onto the garden and pool house. The sound of waterfalls and trickling water features accompanies you as you stroll through the grounds or contemplate the sea and mountain vistas from a tranquil spot – one of many cosy perspectives that make relaxing and entertaining such a pleasure in a La Concha villa.
In fact, with all the care and attention that specialist developers Eric Muller and Paula Tempelaar lavish upon their bespoke projects, the La Concha Villas add up to a pretty desirable lifestyle concept within one of the best locations you could wish for. “Having found such a wonderful setting, we were honour-bound to create something truly special here,” says Paula. “La Concha Villas is the culmination of 25 years of experience in designing luxury homes. It’s our finest project yet and a true labour of love.”