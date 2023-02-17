When Eric Muller and Paula Tempelaar moved to Marbella in 1996, they struggled to find the kind of property they were looking for. “The homes here were charming and, in many ways luxurious, but they lacked the kind of up-to-date amenities and design references we were used to,” says Eric, so after an exhaustive search the couple decided to buy a plot and build their dream villa in Marbella themselves.

Little did they know that this was the beginning of an unexpected new turn in their careers, for the villa became a design reference that spurred many others. Eric and Paula eventually sold their home and built others, always finding people eager to buy them, and so they’ve become boutique villa developers with more than 20 luxury homes to their name over the past 25 years, including award-winning designs such as ‘Best Villa in Spain’ by the International Property Awards.

“We originally didn’t come from this field, but discovered a hidden passion and talent for design, development and decoration that has been a joy to unfold and evolve,” says Paula, who relishes the creative process. Together, they started a small specialist villa development firm that as one of the pioneers of modern design in Marbella has become synonymous with it.