Places To Dine

La Fonda has two restaurants and a sky bar. Victor says, “The night restaurant, JANE, will be open every evening from 7pm until after midnight. The food concept marries local and Mediterranean products with cooking techniques and flavours from around the world.”

JANE is divided into three main areas: an interior dining zone with a signature cocktail bar and lounge, a Garden Patio, and the interior of the 16th century Hermitage of San Sebastian. “This hermitage was ‘lost in construction’ as the Old Town began to expand in the 18th century. It was almost completely forgotten for 200 years, and was rediscovered when the renovation works started five years ago.”

The lush Garden Patio is the external area that combines the three historical buildings which make up the hotel. Victor states, “This area has an outdoor bar that specialises in Champagnes, signature cocktails, and fresh, healthy juices. It will host DJ nights, creating a lively vibe which, alongside the antique surrounding walls and beautiful old town settings, will be unlike anything else in Marbella.”

JANE boasts a large open fridge with freshly-caught fish on display, as well as a barbecue and Josper oven (which delivers unique, authentic smoky flavours to meat and lends it an incomparable juiciness).

For breakfast and lunch, the place to be is Los Patios de La Fonda, which serves one of the best breakfast buffets in town and lavish high tea service.

La Fonda’s sky bar is called La Cima (‘The Summit’). From this elevated position, you can enjoy raw food, juices, smoothies, cocktails, and Champagne, while losing yourself in the beauty of the Old Town and its rooftops.

La Fonda Heritage Hotel is an excellent choice for discerning travellers in search of a hotel with a unique appeal; one surrounded by architectural wonders and the hustle and bustle of city life. Sophisticated design, top-of-the-range gastronomical offerings, and antique art and architecture are just some of its strong points. If you are a fervent foodie, book a table at one of their restaurants. All are open to the general public, as well as to guests.