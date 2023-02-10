Last year, it was pretty exciting to hear that one of Marbella’s most emblematic buildings, La Fonda, was undergoing renovations with a view to launching a luxury boutique hotel. Its main entrance would be in the stunning Plaza de Santo Cristo, home to one of the most beautiful 16th-century old Churches in the Old Town: Santo Cristo de la Vera Cruz. The La Fonda Heritage Hotel has now opened and the results are clearly worth the hard work (and the €7.5 million investment). This is undoubtedly an exciting new era for a building that has hosted the who’s who of national and international celebrities and has been an essential meeting point for intellectuals and artists.
WORDS Marisa Cutillas PHOTOGRAPHY Courtesy of La Fonda Heritage Hotel
At the helm of La Fonda Hotel is Victor Krensler, its charismatic General Manager. Victor, who grew up in Marbella, has honed his craft at some of the Coast’s leading luxury hospitality and food establishments. The new, 20-room hotel, he says, is “the first Relais Châteaux Hotel in Andalucía” – something to be excited about indeed, since the hotels under this brand are known for their elegance, design, and unforgettable élan.
A Rich History
La Fonda Heritage Hotel comprises three buildings that date back to the 16th century. It was originally a private residence, but also served as a church, a school, and (in the 1960s) a hotel, designed by no less than Jaime Parladé and Duarte Pinto Coelho. In the late 1980s, it became Marbella’s first Michelin-starred restaurant. Throughout its colourful past, La Fonda never had the ambience of a typical hotel. It was a home with many stories to tell, thanks in no small part to the glitterati who gathered together within its walls.
Currently, most of the original buildings still stand, as do the two high towers with 360º views of Marbella. Quality materials such as stone, brick, and wooden beams abound and the eye is enamoured by magnificent archways, high ceilings, artistically tiled rooms, stately columns, painted walls, tapestries, and ancient trees.
The Rooms
The rooms are accessed by covered passageways that look over the courtyards. No two are alike and some have spacious terraces that are nestled amidst the branches of 200-year-old trees. The interiors are airy and light-filled. They are graced with stylish bespoke furniture, tall ceilings, and stunning metal-framed, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and white wooden-beamed ceilings.
Victor says, “We have equipped all our rooms with state-of-the-art gadgets such as Marshall Bluetooth speakers and Loewe smart TVs with inbuilt Chromecast so our clients can mirror their phones to the screens (for Netflix, Youtube, HBO, Disney +, and more). Each room also has powerful Dyson hairdryers.
Our beds, pillows and bedsheets are all made with the finest materials and each room has three standard pillow types (goose feather, memory foam and cotton pillows), plus an additional pillow menu.”
Safety and rigorous hygiene standards are given due importance in the post-COVID age. “All rooms have Dyson air purifiers, which can eliminate 99.95 per cent of all pollutants from the air, including odours and dust for clients with allergies,” Victor assures me.
Places To Dine
La Fonda has two restaurants and a sky bar. Victor says, “The night restaurant, JANE, will be open every evening from 7pm until after midnight. The food concept marries local and Mediterranean products with cooking techniques and flavours from around the world.”
JANE is divided into three main areas: an interior dining zone with a signature cocktail bar and lounge, a Garden Patio, and the interior of the 16th century Hermitage of San Sebastian. “This hermitage was ‘lost in construction’ as the Old Town began to expand in the 18th century. It was almost completely forgotten for 200 years, and was rediscovered when the renovation works started five years ago.”
The lush Garden Patio is the external area that combines the three historical buildings which make up the hotel. Victor states, “This area has an outdoor bar that specialises in Champagnes, signature cocktails, and fresh, healthy juices. It will host DJ nights, creating a lively vibe which, alongside the antique surrounding walls and beautiful old town settings, will be unlike anything else in Marbella.”
JANE boasts a large open fridge with freshly-caught fish on display, as well as a barbecue and Josper oven (which delivers unique, authentic smoky flavours to meat and lends it an incomparable juiciness).
For breakfast and lunch, the place to be is Los Patios de La Fonda, which serves one of the best breakfast buffets in town and lavish high tea service.
La Fonda’s sky bar is called La Cima (‘The Summit’). From this elevated position, you can enjoy raw food, juices, smoothies, cocktails, and Champagne, while losing yourself in the beauty of the Old Town and its rooftops.
La Fonda Heritage Hotel is an excellent choice for discerning travellers in search of a hotel with a unique appeal; one surrounded by architectural wonders and the hustle and bustle of city life. Sophisticated design, top-of-the-range gastronomical offerings, and antique art and architecture are just some of its strong points. If you are a fervent foodie, book a table at one of their restaurants. All are open to the general public, as well as to guests.