Ernesto Palanco is a noted Marbella architect, also known for not taking every job he is offered but rather carefully selecting the ones that enthuse and inspire him. “I have to believe in a project to feel connected with it,” says the man himself, “as I believe it is under such circumstances that you produce your best work.” He didn’t hesitate when he was approached to work on the creation of 15 private villas at La Fuente.

There are many luxurious contemporary villa developments in the greater Marbella area, but very few on the Golden Mile and near the centre of Marbella town. “In fact, the Golden Mile is one location where we have a lot of demand but very little to offer our clients in terms of the kind of modern design, luxury amenities and private setting they desire,” says Smadar Kahana, owner of Engel & Völkers in Marbella.

What makes La Fuente special is the fact that it combines all of the above factors – including being walking distance from the beaches of the Golden Mile and the Marbella downtown area. “It is a private domain of greenery on the edge of the Golden Mile that borders a park within walking distance of town and beaches,” says Smadar. In location as well as lifestyle offering, this gated community of modern villas is unique indeed.