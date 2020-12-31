We’re all familiar with the truism that says ‘location, location, location’ is the overriding feature in real estate, but a key element of it is the fact that the very best settings are always taken first. Given the choice, those who come first will invariably opt for prime locations right on the beach – and Marbella is certainly no exception – so while there are many luxurious properties available it is very hard to find a modern home in such a top frontline beach location. La Morera Playa is one of the most exciting newly released developments in Marbella exactly because – for a combination of reasons – it offers just that.

Even in the early 2000s, when the project broke ground, its situation in a peaceful, private beachside setting was considered to be so special that it warranted only the very best design, construction and specifications. As a result, the 45 luxurious apartments and penthouses that make up La Morera Playa were laid out in small, elegant blocks set within large sections of semitropical gardens through which water features flow. Melvin Villarroel, the celebrated architect commissioned to give shape to the project, was known for his sensual Moorish-inspired style and the wonderful green zones and cascading rock pools he created.