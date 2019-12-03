La Plage Casanis is the nature-inspired baby of the Casanis Group. The Group’s first restaurant, Belgian/French bistro Casanis, was founded 20 years ago by visionary restaurateur, Guy Sirre. In 2017, Zazou Belounis took over, creating the Casanis Group, alongside Fabian Cangas (Executive Chef) and Vincent Boitier (an entrepreneur from the hotel and restaurant sectors).

At La Plage, it’s all about welcoming diners into a cool, trendy atmosphere where they can relax dressed in their favourite cotton dress or head up from the beach, wrapping a sarong around swimwear. In the summer, live DJ music hits the perfect spot as the sun fades over an orange horizon. In winter, the place is still happening as always. The restaurant spans various areas – the beach, vast outdoor dining areas, and the indoor restaurant for the odd rainy day. The décor is 100 per cent natural, with bamboo sticks and overlaying artistic shade installations creating intricate patterns on the floor when the sun hits.

The winter menu at La Plage Casanis is select but just right in terms of variety. The restaurant is reopening in early December following a short break – offering nature loving diners the opportunity to enjoy Christmas by the sea. The team has a special New Year’s Eve menu and open bar evening on December 31. The menu will include an amuse bouche featuring Gillardeau oysters, followed by a foie gras truffled terrine of chestnuts and Amaretto; a carabinero Bombay with baby corn, tikka masala, yoghurt, and coriander; wild seabass with peach confit tomatoes, peas and a Champagne sauce; free-range chicken breast with Robuchon mashed potatoes and morels; and a surprise dessert.

By the names of the dishes alone, you can probably gather the deep culinary knowledge of Executive Chef, Fabian Cangas. He creates the menus and oversees all of Casanis’ culinary fare. At La Plage, his eye is centred on fish and seafood dishes (though meat dishes are also on point). On the day of our visit, our starters included Vietnamese nems (super crisp and appetite-whetting), gyozas (classic Japanese dumplings filled with chicken and grilled vegetables), and salmon tartar (graced with fresh avocado, pine nuts, and a heavenly walnut bread toast).