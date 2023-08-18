It is within the greenest, most panoramic hillside of La Reserva de Alcuzcuz that this stylish contemporary villa finds itself tucked against a gentle gradient, enveloped in the greenery of a pine grove that offers a fragrantly cooling embrace. Peace and refinement reign in this spot little more than five minutes from Marbella, as the gate slides open and you enter this very personal domain that is in many ways the ideal embodiment of the Marbella villa.

Everything about this home is right – the style, proportions, colour tones, textural materials and the landscaping, which plays such an important role in rounding off a beautifully conceived and finished architectural villa. In true style, it is not just a modern property, but one whose sense of balance and aesthetic appeal give it a timeless quality. This impression begins as soon as you enter the driveway and continues on past the grand front door into a tall entrance hallway that flows on into the living quarters.

Natural light and views of the beautiful gardens accompany you into the heart of the villa, where a spacious living area consisting of a lounge, dining room and modern kitchen greet you, but your eye is almost certainly caught by the sheer beauty of open sea views flanked by lush greenery. The impact is heightened by the fact that the terrace appears to float and drop down to reveal the spectacular vistas, though in reality comfortable steps lead from the large outdoor dining and lounging area to a lush green garden with an infinity edge swimming pool as its focal point.