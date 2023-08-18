Follow the road that winds gently uphill from the coast to the grand country estates of the greater Marbella area and you come to La Reserva de Alcuzcuz. Set within the folds of wooded hills, this gated community is one of the most exclusive addresses in Marbella – a perfect blend of peace and tranquillity surrounded by nature with Marbella and the coast just five minutes away.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Diana Morales Properties
Follow the road that winds gently uphill from the coast to the grand country estates of the greater Marbella area and you come to La Reserva de Alcuzcuz. Set within the folds of wooded hills, this gated community is one of the most exclusive addresses in Marbella – a perfect blend of peace and tranquillity surrounded by nature with Marbella and the coast just five minutes away.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Diana Morales Properties
It is within the greenest, most panoramic hillside of La Reserva de Alcuzcuz that this stylish contemporary villa finds itself tucked against a gentle gradient, enveloped in the greenery of a pine grove that offers a fragrantly cooling embrace. Peace and refinement reign in this spot little more than five minutes from Marbella, as the gate slides open and you enter this very personal domain that is in many ways the ideal embodiment of the Marbella villa.
Everything about this home is right – the style, proportions, colour tones, textural materials and the landscaping, which plays such an important role in rounding off a beautifully conceived and finished architectural villa. In true style, it is not just a modern property, but one whose sense of balance and aesthetic appeal give it a timeless quality. This impression begins as soon as you enter the driveway and continues on past the grand front door into a tall entrance hallway that flows on into the living quarters.
Natural light and views of the beautiful gardens accompany you into the heart of the villa, where a spacious living area consisting of a lounge, dining room and modern kitchen greet you, but your eye is almost certainly caught by the sheer beauty of open sea views flanked by lush greenery. The impact is heightened by the fact that the terrace appears to float and drop down to reveal the spectacular vistas, though in reality comfortable steps lead from the large outdoor dining and lounging area to a lush green garden with an infinity edge swimming pool as its focal point.
A Modern Gem Set Amid Nature
Look ahead and the deep blue of the pool merges with that of the sky and the Mediterranean Sea, bordered all the way by greenery dotted with brightly coloured flowers. This is a space made for the Marbella lifestyle, from pure relaxation to family entertainment and hosting in style. Indeed, the villa is as practical and family friendly as it is refined and impressive, and this is a theme that is visible both indoors and outside.
The main living area enjoys eye-catching views that come alive as you allow the sliding doors to glide open and create one big lifestyle space – the catering for which takes place in a hidden chef’s kitchen that is almost as attractive as the family kitchen that blends in with the lounge and dining room. Connected with its own entrance, this professional kitchen is designed to ‘cook up a storm’ whenever required.
An elegant passageway bordered by tall windows with views of landscaped areas leads from the entrance hall to a private wing with two beautifully appointed bedroom suites that stand out for their space, views and detailing. The latter includes airy bedrooms with large wardrobes and gorgeous modern bathrooms with large-format premium marble tiles conveying the ambience of a spa. In fact, you’d be forgiven for mistaking them for a master suite.
Private Spaces
A stylish modern staircase hints at more perspectives of the greenery as you follow it up to the first floor, which besides more hidden storage space also features two more luxurious bedroom suites and a superlative master suite with walk-through dressing room, large bedroom and terrace with gorgeous views, and the kind of his and hers bathroom with all the sensory refinement of a luxury spa. All around are views, and from this angle they are even more impressive – an integral part of life in this modern home.
As befits an exclusive modern villa, there is also a lower floor incorporating a family lounge and entertainment area with workspace, only here you slide open a door and enter a terrace surrounded by Zen-like greenery that leads on to the rest of the garden. Also on this level are a sixth bedroom suite finished to the same standards, as well as a high-spec laundry and a machine room that forms the epicentre for engineering and home automation systems that manage everything from security and climate control to entertainment, swimming pool maintenance, and more.
The villa is a study in private, intimate spaces that come together with an easy distribution and flow to create a refined modern home whose architectural styling, material qualities, detailing and well-balanced proportions make it a timeless gem within the wooded groves of La Reserva de Alcuzcuz. Indeed, the setting is a large part of the appeal, with greenery and scenic views that enhance the quality of life that the villa offers, further added to by tasteful styling and decoration.
Large private estates surround the setting, as La Reserva de Alcuzcuz is a unique residential area in Marbella that blends villa suburbs with large country properties set upon hectares of private land. It is part of the same former hunting estate as La Zagaleta and El Madroñal, but this select and secluded address is little more than five minutes from the coast while offering the space, views, privacy and natural surroundings of a country setting. An ideal match for those who enjoy modern luxury and refinement combined with privacy close to the heart of it all.
INFO
Diana Morales Properties, Knight Frank
Av. Canovas del Castillo, 4, 1st Floor, Office 3, Marbella. Tel: (+34) 952 765 138.
Email: info@dmproperties.com
www.dmproperties.com