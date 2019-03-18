This I did largely through a now sadly defunct outfit called Laymont & Shaw who were perhaps the first UK importers of seriously good Spanish wines thanks in no small degree to the fact that its founding duo consisted of two big wheels at English China Clay of St. Austell, Cornwall, who – with serious exports to Spain – as of about 1973 decided that the containers they were sending out to Spain might usefully come back filled with something Spanish.

The two behind the plan were Cornwall-based John Hawes, the Hispanic Export Manager, and his key Spanish contact José Montelay-Irastorza; and as my father, Jan Read, had that very year just published the first ever English language Guide to the Wines of Spain and Portugal, their Agency portfolio kicked off most spectacularly with headliners Vega Sicilia, Juvé y Camps and La Rioja Alta as John Hawes had clearly done his homework and was a welcome and regular guest at our privileged wee flat in Knightsbridge for as long as I can remember.

Why La Rioja Alta?

A no brainer perhaps as during a time that quality Spanish wines were still very much unknown in the UK, the populist British consumer was only just beginning to switch into ‘wine’ – the ghastly Lutomer Riesling (for coca cola fans), 2 litre bottles of Valpolicella, and from Spain the most basic offerings possible often also in large bottles.

Mass travel and cheap flights were still years away, so it was only a privileged upper middle class minority who really knew anything about what life had to offer beyond our shores.

This benchmark winery was therefore absolutely perfect for someone looking for traditional top quality and ready to inject the necessary enthusiasm into such a pioneering project. It was established on July 10th, back in 1890, when its initial five founders constituted, in the presence of Haro notary Don Vicente García y Calzada, the Sociedad Vinícola de La Rioja Alta with an initial capital of 112,500 pesetas (€676) of which only 20 per cent was initially spent. Based to begin with exclusively at premises leased from French négociant, Alphonse Viguier, in the Barrio de la Estación in Haro, the winery went on to make its name with such firmly established classical wines as ‘Cosecha 1890’, ‘Cosecha 1904’, and the perennially popular ‘Viña Ardanza’ – their wines by then in Spain a long established household name.

Worth noting too, incidentally, that the founding of this excellent bodega was not the only momentous thing to happen locally back in 1890, for it was also in that very year that – ahead of anywhere else in Spain – electric lighting came to both Haro and Jerez. This gave rise to a number of local refrains, the politest of which was – to describe the new wonders of the world –¡Haro, París y Londres!

Meantime, nearly a hundred years later, by the mid-1980s La Rioja Alta, S.A. had accumulated some 250 hectares of its own local vineyards, had no fewer than 23,000 barricas, and was producing around a million bottles.

Today, still a byword for smooth, rounded, balanced oaky reds, production is significantly larger, and they now own 386 hectares in the Rioja Alta, 67 in Rioja Alavesa, 46.2 in Rioja Baja (recently renamed Rioja Oriental), 88 in Rías Baixas, and 87.3 in Ribera del Duero – for they have wisely expanded in other directions in order to add a more modern dimension to their impressive catalogue of traditional wines.

The mother ship – production has been based in Labastida since around 1996, with their charming and picturesque Haro base now a most convivial reception centre in addition to being a mega barrel store – with three other quite distinct wineries now in the equation – now boasts some 30,000 barricas and has, typically, some eight years’ of stock quietly ageing in its underground cellars. Coopering has been in house for some years now – since 2002 – the oak (all American) imported primarily from Ohio and Pennsylvania; and the chief winemaker is Albert Vigier.